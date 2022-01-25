February is an interesting month. In fact, in the early Roman calendar, it didn’t exist. Their year ended with December, and they hunkered down until the new year started in March. No meetings, no temple visits, no business, nothing happened. Seems like a pretty good plan to me. When they developed a 12-month calendar, February was the last month of the year, so it got the days that were left after all the other months got their allocated 30 or 31 days. That was probably good because winter is the shortest season, and February having fewer days allows each season to start on about the same date. Winter seems longer, but if you count the days of each season, winter always has a few less days. That happens because the Earth is closer to the Sun during winter, so it moves faster in its orbit. That makes spring come sooner.
Whether you hunker down or not, there will be much to see in the night sky with even a quick look. Early in the month, brilliant Jupiter, which has dominated the southern evening skies since July, will blaze low in the southwest during the early evening. Jupiter is preparing to leave us, but before it goes, it will pair up with the Moon for one last time on the evening of Feb. 2. If you continue to observe Jupiter at the same time on different evenings, you should be able to see it drop lower in the sky as it prepares to go behind the Sun (from our perspective). Jupiter will be gone before the end of February.
This will also be a good month to watch the Moon as it moves eastward in its orbit and passes several bright stars. The presence of the Moon will also help to identify the nearby stars. However, if the Moon is too bright to see the star, mark that place in the sky and find the star in a few days after the Moon has moved away. During February evenings, the Moon will pass Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus (the Bull) on the 9th; Pollux and Castor (above), the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins) on the 13th; and Regulus in Leo (the Lion) on the 15th.
By the end of February, the Moon will have moved clear across the sky and will have gone through an almost complete cycle of phases. On Feb. 26, the crescent Moon will be low in the eastern, predawn sky and will be to the lower right of brilliant Venus. Much fainter Mars will be below Venus and to the lower left of the Moon. Mercury will also be present and to the lower left of Venus for much of the month, but by the 26th it will be dropping closer to the Sun and will be harder to see.
Highlights
Feb. 2 The Moon will be to the lower left of brilliant Jupiter. Look low in the southwestern sky about 45 minutes after sunset.
Feb. 8 The Moon will be below the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster in the constellation Taurus (the Bull).
Feb. 9 The Moon will be above Aldebaran and to the left or lower left of the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster in Taurus (the Bull).
Feb. 13 The Moon will be almost perfectly in line with Pollux and Castor above Pollux, the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins) at 6 p.m. CST. This is an excellent time to observe the orbital motion of the Moon. Even 10 minutes before or after 6, you should be able to tell that the alignment has changed. The Moon moves eastward about one of its diameters each hour.
Feb. 15 a.m. Fast moving Mercury will be at its best for viewing for this morning appearance although it will look almost the same from the 9th through the 16th. It will look like a modestly bright star well to the lower left of brilliant Venus. Dimmer Mars will be closer to the lower right of Venus. Start looking about 45 minutes before sunrise.
Feb. 15 The Moon will rise just before Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo (the Lion). The Moon will move eastward in its orbit and will follow Regulus on the 16th.
Feb. 26 a.m. The crescent Moon will be to the lower right of brilliant Venus with dimmer Mars close below Venus. Mercury will be far to the lower left of the Moon and close to the horizon. Start looking about 45 minutes before sunrise.
Moon Phase Date Rises Highest Point Sets When Visible
New Moon Feb. 1 Sunrise Noon Sunset Not visible
First quarter Feb. 8 Noon Sunset Midnight P.M.
Full moon Feb. 16 Sunset Midnight Sunrise All night
Last quarter Feb. 23 Midnight Sunrise Noon A.M.
Dates and times are approximate.
Sources: StarDate, Jan-Feb. 2022. Vol. 49, No. 1.
Sky and Telescope, Feb. 2022. Vol. 143, No. 2.