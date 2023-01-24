Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

February will be an exciting month in the sky. We are being visited by a rare greenish, but small comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF). During the first two weeks of the month, it may be visible with the naked eye from a dark site and should be visible with binoculars. It will be moving quickly through the northern sky from the area near Polaris, the North Star, to the very bright planet Mars that it will pass closely on the evening of February 10. However, there are three caveats in seeing the comet. Since it is small and dim, it will look like a fuzzy star and have no tail. Secondly, when the bright Moon is in the sky, it will be harder to see the comet. It may help to block some of Moon’s light by standing in its shadow by a building or other object. Finally, comets are notoriously fickle, so it may not be visible at all.

Another interesting show during February will involve very bright Jupiter and brilliant Venus. Although Jupiter is moving slowly eastward when compared to the background stars, it will seem to be moving westward as Earth in its faster orbit leaves it behind. As it drifts toward the western horizon, it will be met by faster moving, brilliant Venus. Since these planets are the two brightest star-like objects in the sky, they should be unmistakable and easy to follow as they move closer together. They will be very close at the end of the month.

