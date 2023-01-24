February will be an exciting month in the sky. We are being visited by a rare greenish, but small comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF). During the first two weeks of the month, it may be visible with the naked eye from a dark site and should be visible with binoculars. It will be moving quickly through the northern sky from the area near Polaris, the North Star, to the very bright planet Mars that it will pass closely on the evening of February 10. However, there are three caveats in seeing the comet. Since it is small and dim, it will look like a fuzzy star and have no tail. Secondly, when the bright Moon is in the sky, it will be harder to see the comet. It may help to block some of Moon’s light by standing in its shadow by a building or other object. Finally, comets are notoriously fickle, so it may not be visible at all.
Another interesting show during February will involve very bright Jupiter and brilliant Venus. Although Jupiter is moving slowly eastward when compared to the background stars, it will seem to be moving westward as Earth in its faster orbit leaves it behind. As it drifts toward the western horizon, it will be met by faster moving, brilliant Venus. Since these planets are the two brightest star-like objects in the sky, they should be unmistakable and easy to follow as they move closer together. They will be very close at the end of the month.
Very bright, but diming, Mars also will begin moving eastward when compared to the background stars. During February, it will stay in the constellation Taurus (the Bull) but will move from above the bright star Aldebaran and toward the fairly bright star Alnath that represents the upper and brighter tip of the bull’s horns. Alnath is an unusual star because it is also a part of the constellation Auriga (the Charioteer).
Mercury, the last planet visible during February, will be low in the southeast during the first ten days of the month. Start looking about 45 minutes before sunrise. You will need a clear horizon since Mercury will only be about 2-3 finger widths above the horizon as the month begins, and it will get lower each day until it disappears in the predawn glow.
Feb. 1 Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth and brightest. To find it, extend the curve of the tail of Ursa Minor (the Little Bear = the Little Dipper) about that same distance or a little farther. That will put the comet above or above and a little to the right of Polaris, the North Star, during the early evening.
Feb. 3 The bright Moon will be close below Pollux, the brighter of the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins). Slightly dimmer Castor will be about the same distance above Pollux.
Feb. 5 The full Moon will be above Regulus, the brightest star of Leo (the Lion). On the 6th, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Regulus.
Feb. 10 Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass close to the northeast of very bright Mars.
The Moon will rise at about 11:00 close to the left of Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden).
Feb. 13 Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be between the horns of Taurus (the Bull) and just to the left of the “V” shaped face of the bull. To find the face of Taurus, use the unmistakable three belt stars of Orion (the Hunter) to point upward to Aldebaran, the bull’s bright eye. Aldebaran also will be to the lower right of very bright Mars.
Feb. 22 The thin crescent Moon will be very close to the left of very bright Jupiter. Brilliant Venus will be below them.
Feb. 27 The Moon will be very close to the right of very bright Mars.
Feb. 28 Very bright Jupiter will be just above brilliant Venus. Start looking about 45 minutes after sunset. This should not be missed.