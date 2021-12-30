January will be an interesting month in the sky. Very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn, two fist-widths to Jupiter’s right, will continue to shine in the southwestern sky, but they will be drifting ever lower and setting earlier in the evening. Although Venus will already be lost in the twilight glow, but it has been replaced by much dimmer Mercury. The fast-moving planet may be hard to pick out in bright twilight, and binoculars should help. Although always low in the sky, it will be rising up to meet Saturn. They will be closest on January 12th when Mercury will be to the lower right of Saturn. This is also when Mercury will be nearly at its highest and brightest, slightly brighter than Saturn. Start watching about 30 minutes after sunset. After this day, Mercury will dim as it drops back into the Sun’s glare.
Venus will not be gone long. After passing between the Earth and the Sun, it will leap into the morning sky at the end of the month. On the morning of January 29, it will be to the left of much dimmer Mars with the crescent moon to the lower left of Mars. Look about 45 minutes before sunrise.
As the bright planets drift ever lower, they will be replaced by the bright stars of winter that will be climbing ever higher in the southeastern sky. Central to this grouping is magnificent Orion (the Hunter) with its easily recognizable belt of three evenly spaced, reasonably bright stars. Above the belt are two shoulder stars, very bright Betelgeuse on the left and somewhat dimmer Bellatrix on the right. Below his belt are two stars that represent the hunter’s legs or knees, very bright Rigel on the right and dimmer Saiph on the left.
With so many bright stars in Orion, it is easy to overlook his head, but it is right where it should be – between and slightly above his shoulder stars. It is comprised of one fairly bright star, Meissa, and two dimmer stars that can be best seen on a dark night. If you look closely, the area will look misty or fuzzy. However, if you observe with binoculars, you will see that within this mistiness is a loose open cluster of stars with about 10 to 20 visible. With a small telescope, you will see that the remaining mistiness or general brightening is about 100 more stars. This is an interesting part of the sky that should not be overlooked.
Highlights
Jan. 3 The Quadrantid Meteor shower will peak today at about 2:40 p.m. CST. Unfortunately, the peak is brief so the number of meteors will drop considerably before the sun sets. However, some meteors will be seen all night and also before dawn on the 3rd. Meteors may be seen all over the sky, but they will seem to have come from near the defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis (the Mural Quadrant), which was near the end of the Big Dipper’s handle.
Jan. 4 The Moon will be close to the lower left of Saturn with Mercury farther to its lower right.
Jan. 5 The Moon will be below very bright Jupiter.
Jan. 12 Mercury will be at its closest to Saturn, just to its lower right. Look about 30 minutes after sunset.
The Moon will be to the lower right of the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster in Taurus (the Bull).
Jan. 13 The Moon will be above Antares and left of the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster in Taurus (the Bull).
Jan. 17 The Moon will be in line below Pollux with Castor above Pollux, the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins).
Jan. 19 The Moon will rise just before Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo (the Lion), at about 8:00. They will pass through the sky together for the rest of the night, and by morning the Moon will have moved eastward in its orbit to be much closer to Regulus.
Jan. 29 a.m. The crescent Moon will form a triangle with Mars to its upper left and brilliant Venus farther to its upper left and to the left and slightly above Mars.