January will be a great month to enjoy the sky if you bundle up against the cold. Even if you have trouble staying warm, there will be a lot going on that can be observed with just a quick look outside. Early in the month, brilliant Venus will be getting higher in the sky each evening while Saturn will be moving lower as it prepares to leave the night sky. Watch low in the southwestern sky about 30-45 minutes after sunset to see them getting closer together. Find Venus first and then Saturn to its upper left. Venus will pass Saturn on the evening of January 22nd.

Very bright Jupiter will be high in the southwestern sky all month. It will still be below the two eastern stars of Pegasus (the Winged Horse), but it has started its slow eastward motion when compared to the background stars. However, during January it still will be in the dim constellation of Pisces (the Fishes). If you look close to Jupiter’s right or upper right on a dark night, you should see a dim circlet of stars that represents one of the fish.

