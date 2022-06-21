Although all of the planets except Saturn will still be in the morning sky, July will be an interesting month. Saturn finally will reach the evening sky as Earth starts to catch up to the outer planets. It will rise in the southeast near the eastern end of the dim constellation Capricornus (the Sea Goat) at about 11:00 as July begins and before the sky is fully dark at the end of the month. Since there are no bright stars in this part of the sky, Saturn should be easy to find.
During the first mornings of July, all five visible planets will stretch out in a long line in the same order they are from the Sun. Saturn will anchor the upper end of the line and will be in the southern or southwestern sky. Mercury will anchor the lower end of the line very low in the east just before dawn. If you want to see this unusual event, you will need to look soon. Mercury will be dropping toward the Sun and will be gone within a week. Binoculars may be needed.
In the evening sky, Regulus, the brightest star in Leo (the Lion) will be sinking in the west; the bright stars of the Summer Triangle, Vega in Lyra (the Harp), Altair in Aquila (the Eagle), and Deneb in Cygnus (the Swan) will be rising higher in the east; and Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius (the Scorpion), will be cruising westward low in the southern sky. However, my gaze is drawn high in the sky to the curve of the Big Dipper’s handle that, when extended, leads to the bright stars Arcturus in Bootes (the Herdsman) and then to Spica in Virgo (the Maiden) in the southwestern sky.
Arcturus is a special star. It is the fourth brightest star as seem from Earth and the brightest star in the northern hemisphere. It has a reddish-orange tint that is noticeable when it is compared to the nearby stars. Arcturus has this color because it has used up the hydrogen in its core, and as a result is puffing up in size and cooling. It will continue to get larger and will become a red giant as it reaches the end of its life. Its large size gives it more surface area to radiate light, which is why it is so bright.
The outline of the constellation Bootes is formed by six stars that look like a skinny kite or, in modern times, an ice cream cone. Arcturus is the point of the cone, and two spreading lines of two stars each extend generally northward. The sixth star forms the upper end of the kite or the ice cream in the cone. It is about as long as two fists held at arm’s length. One common story from Greek mythology has Bootes as a herdsman or farmer who was placed in the sky as a reward for inventing the plow. Here in Iowa, we know that John Deere had a lot to do with plows, but he did not invent the plow, he just made it better.
Highlights
July 2 The crescent Moon will be to the right of Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion). By July 3, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the upper left of Regulus.
July 6 The Moon will be to the upper right of Spica in Virgo (the Maiden), and on the seventh closer to its upper left.
July 10 The Moon will be close to the upper left of Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion).
July 15 Saturn will lead the Moon into the sky at about 11:00. They will travel together for the rest of the night.
July 17 a.m. Before dawn, a line-up of heavenly sights will greet early risers with brilliant Venus, Antares in Scorpius (the Scorpion), Mars, Jupiter, the Moon, and Saturn adorning the sky. After this, the Moon will be near Jupiter on the 19th, Mars on the 21st, Antares on the 23rd, and brilliant Venus on the 26th. Look about 45 minutes to an hour before sunrise. Binoculars may enhance the view.
July 29 This is the night of the Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower. Since there will be no Moon, expect to see a meteor about every 5 minutes, especially after midnight. Meteors will seem to have originated in the southeastern sky near Saturn. Also tonight, the Alpha Capricornrid minor meteor shower will peak, and meteors will seem to have come from the right of Saturn. It will add only about five meteors per hour, but many will be slow-moving fireballs.