June will be a truly special month in the sky. All spring, the motions of Mars and Venus in the western sky have been interesting to follow, and these motions will get even more interesting during June. In mid May, Mars passed Castor and Pollux, the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins). As June begins, Mars will have moved eastward in its orbit and will be moving past the Beehive open star cluster in Cancer (the Crab). Cancer is inconspicuous and probably the most overlooked constellation of the zodiac. It is midway between the twin stars of Gemini and Regulus, the brightest star in Leo (the Lion). It can be seen in a very dark sky as a small triangle of dim stars pointing upward that surrounds a smudge of light, the Beehive open star cluster. Mars passing by provides an excellent opportunity to find it, but it will be seen best with binoculars. You will see why the first astronomers that viewed it through a telescope thought it resembled a swarm of bees around a hive.
Also, as June begins, brilliant Venus, which has been chasing Mars, will take its turn to be almost perfectly in line to the left of Pollux and Castor to the right of Pollux, the twin stars of Gemini. Once Mars pulls away from the Beehive, Venus will take its place and will pass the Beehive during the middle days of June. Although Venus is getting ever closer to Mars, it will not catch it. They will be closest on June 30, and then Venus will start to move away from Mars and back toward the Sun.
The other planets will be in the morning sky, although Saturn is almost ready to enter the evening sky. It will rise at about 2:00 as June begins and at about midnight at the end of the month. It will be in a dim part of the sky, so it should be unmistakable. By the first light of dawn, Saturn will be high in the southeastern sky and above Fomalhaut, the only right star in the constellation Piscis Austrinus (the Southern Fish).
Saturn will be followed into the sky by Jupiter about two hours later. In the first few days of June, Jupiter will be to the upper left of Mercury. Look for the fleet planet about 45 minutes before dawn very low in the eastern sky. After the first week of June, Mercury will start to drop back toward the sun.
Although Cancer (the Crab) is inconspicuous, it is one of the oldest constellations. It is thought that it got its name because in ancient times the Sun reached its highest point, the summer solstice, and then started to move back southward when it was in Cancer. This motion may have reminded the early astronomers of the sideways motion of a crab. Today, as a result of the wobble of the Earth’s axis, the summer solstice has moved out of Cancer and is now in the western parts of Gemini. However, the line around the world that marks the Sun’s northern position is still called the Tropic of Cancer.
Highlights
June 2 Brilliant Venus will be in line with the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins).
Mars will be at its closest to the Beehive open star cluster in the constellation Cancer (the Crab).
June 3 The full Moon will be close to the lower left the bright star Antares, the heart of Scorpius (the Scorpion).
June l0 a.m. The Moon will be to the lower left of Saturn after it rises at about 2:00.
June l2 Venus will be at its closest to the Beehive open star cluster as it passes through Cancer (the Crab).
June 20 The crescent Moon will form an almost straight line with brilliant Venus to its upper left and Mars to the upper left of Venus. Castor and Pollux, the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins) will be the Moon’s lower right.
June 21 Summer arrives in the northern hemisphere with the summer solstice. This is the shortest night of the year.
June 22 The Moon will be to the right of the bright star Regulus in Leo (the Lion) with Mars and Venus to its lower right.
June 27 The Moon will be close to the upper left of the bright star Spica in Virgo (the Maiden).
June 30 The Moon will again be close to the Antares in Scorpius (the Scorpion).