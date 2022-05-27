Although the planets are all still in the morning sky, June evenings still will be interesting. The bright stars of winter are leaving the western sky, and they are being replaced by the stars of summer that are rising in the east. In between, there are only two bright stars, Arcturus in the constellation Bootes (the Herdsman) will be almost overhead and Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden) will rule the southern sky. You can find these stars by extending the curve of the Big Dipper’s handle to first arc to Arcturus and then speed on to Spica. (Some say to drive a spike to Spica.) During June, Spica will be at its highest straight in the south about as soon as it gets dark.
Spica and the constellation Virgo are especially interesting. Virgo is the only constellation of the zodiac that represents a female figure. It is also one of the oldest constellations, and it has represented almost every important female deity in history. Usually, it has been associated with the goddesses of fertility, of agriculture, and of the earth. In Greek mythology it represented Demeter (Roman, Ceres) the goddess of agriculture; Persephone, the daughter of Demeter; Artemis (Roman, Diana), the goddess of the Moon; Athena (Roman, Minerva), goddess of wisdom, war, and the arts; Medusa, a monstrous Gorgon; and several other figures.
Virgo is almost always depicted as holding a spike of wheat in her hand, which reflects her common role as the goddess of agriculture. The spike is represented by the very bright star Spica. The constellation is one of the largest in the sky, but it is made up by dimmer stars and is almost impossible to trace out. Interestingly, the fairly dim star just above Spica is one of the only dimmer stars that was named by the Greeks. It is Vindemiatrix, the grape gatherer. This is probably because the star made its first appearance, when it could be seen just before the sun rose (called its heliacal rising), in the fall; and its appearance signified the beginning of the grape harvest.
It is also interesting to note that the full Moon of June that occurs on June 14 is in the sky for the shortest time of any full Moon and its path fairly low in the southern sky is the shortest path of any full Moon. This is because a full Moon is directly opposite the Sun in the sky, so it charts the path where the Sun will be in six months, December. Of course, the Sun is at its highest point in the sky during June when it reaches the summer solstice. However, Earth will not be at its warmest for a few more weeks. This is because the Earth is very big, so it takes a long time to warm up or cool off.
If you are up before dawn, the visible planets will form a nearly straight line up and to the right from brilliant Venus to close together, but widening, Mars and very bright Jupiter, and finally to Saturn in the southern sky. At mid-month, Mercury will join the parade to the lower left of Venus. It will be at its highest and easiest to see between about June 20 to 27 when it will rise about an hour before the Sun.
Highlights
June 2 The crescent Moon will form a triangle with Pollux above and Castor to the upper right in Gemini (the Twins).
June 5 The crescent Moon will be to the upper right of Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion).
June 9 The Moon will be above Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
June 12 The Moon will be to the upper right of Antares and on the 13th to its lower left in Scorpius (the Scorpion).
June 21 a.m. Summer arrives in the northern hemisphere with the June solstice. Star gazers note this as the shortest night of the year.
June 24 a.m. Mercury and Venus will line up to the lower left of the Moon, with Mars and very bright Jupiter to the upper right. Saturn will be farther to the right of Jupiter and almost straight south. Start looking one hour before sunrise. Binoculars may enhance the view. Set your alarm, so you won’t miss this rare event.