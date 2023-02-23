March will be an interesting month in the sky. Although Mars has faded from its brilliance earlier in the winter, it still will be bright and easy to spot as it picks up speed and moves from between the eastern end of the horns of Taurus (the Bull) to near the fairly dim stars that represent the feet of Castor, the upper twin of Gemini (the Twins).
Very bright Jupiter and even brighter Venus will put on a spectacular show on the evening of March l when they will pass extremely close to each. It will be a sight that should not be missed. If there are clouds on March 1, Jupiter and Venus will remain close for several days. However, Jupiter will drop toward the sunset glow and be gone by the end of the month while Venus climbs higher in the sky. During the last 10 days of month, it will pass to the left (or southward) of Aries (the Ram).
Aries also will be dropping in the west during March while Leo (the Lion) will be getting higher in the eastern sky. This may have been the origin of the saying, “March comes in like a lion (Leo) and goes out like a lamb (Aries).
Aries is an interesting constellation. It is made up of three moderately bright stars close together and one dim star farther away to the east. Although it looks more like a broken stick than a ram, it has been recognized as a ram from antiquity. According to one story, there were two children, Phrixus and his twin sister Helle, who had a cruel stepmother. The Greek god Hermes (Roman: Mercury) took pity on them and fashioned a magical ram with wool of gold to carry them to safety. The children leapt onto his back were carried off into the sky. Helle lost her grip and fell into the body of water that separates Europe from Asia. The Greeks called this the Hellespont (sea of Helle). It is now known as the Dardanelles.
Phrixus was carried to safety and was given protection by King Aeetus whose kingdom was along the southeastern shore of the Black Sea. They sacrificed the ram and Aeetus hung the golden fleece in a grove where it was guarded by a sleepless dragon. There it remained until it was stolen by Jason and the Argonauts.
Highlights
Mar. 1 Venus and Jupiter will seem to almost touch each other, low in the west during the early evening.
Mar. 2 The bright Moon will be close to the lower right of Pollux, the brighter of the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins). Slightly dimmer Castor will be above Pollux.
Mar. 5 The bright Moon will be close to the upper left of Regulus, the star that represents the heart of Leo (the Lion).
Mar. 9 The Moon, just past full, will rise at about 9:00 close above Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden).
Mar. 11 Mars will return to where it was during early November – between the tips of the horns of Taurus (the Bull) and above the “V” shaped face of the bull. Since November, Mars moved in retrograde motion, or westward when compared to the background stars, to near Aldebaran, the bull’s bright eye. It then returned to proper or eastward motion.
Mar. 20 The day of the vernal equinox that ushers in spring in the northern hemisphere. Everyone will have 12 hours of daylight, and the sun will rise straight in the east and set straight in the west (except at the poles).
Mar. 23 The crescent Moon will be below brilliant Venus. On the 24th, the Moon will have moved eastward in its orbit and be above Venus. The three brightest stars in Aries (the Ram) will be to the right of Venus.
Mar. 28 The first quarter Moon will be above or to the upper left of Mars.
Mar. 29 The Moon will be to the lower right of Pollux, the brighter of the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins) and to the lower left of slightly dimmer Castor.