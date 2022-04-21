May will be a very interesting month with a lot happening in the sky. The month will start off much as April ended. Before dawn, brilliant Venus will be close to very bright Jupiter; and early in the evening, fleet Mercury will be at nearly its highest and easiest to see for the year. On the 2nd we will have the bonus treat of the crescent Moon, Mercury, and the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster forming a line in that order down and to the right, low in the west-northwestern sky. After this evening, Mercury will dim as it drops into the twilight glow. It will be gone in a week.
Another special event will occur before dawn on the morning of May 27 when the crescent Moon will be close to Venus. Not only will this be a sight worthy of missing some sleep to see, but it also offers the rare chance to see Venus in daylight since it will be so close to the Moon. First find the crescent Moon with binoculars and focus very carefully, and then look for Venus about a binocular field to the right or upper right. (They will be farther apart the later you look.) Once Venus is spotted, take the binoculars down and try to see it with your naked eyes. You may be surprised at how easy Venus is to see in the daylight.
The big event of the month will be a total eclipse of the Moon on May 15 when the Moon will pass through the shadow of the Earth. The partial eclipse will begin at 9:27 CDT, with totality lasting from 10:29 to 11:54 CDT.
When the Moon is fully eclipsed, you should notice that it is about 2/3 of the way between Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden), to the west and Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius (the Scorpion), to the east. The Moon also will be below the two fairly bright stars in Libra (the Scales or Balance). Libra originally represented the claws of Scorpius, but the Romans turned these stars into the scales. The names of the brightest stars, Zubenelgenubi (or southern claw) and Zubeneschamali (or northern claw) reflect this. The Romans may have created Libra because during that era, the Sun entered this part of the sky during the autumnal equinox when the length of day and night are balanced.
Highlights
May 1 a.m. Brilliant Venus will be close to the lower left of very bright Jupiter before dawn.
May 2 The crescent Moon will be at the top of a diagonal line of Mercury to its lower right and the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster in the constellation Taurus (the Bull) farther to the lower right. Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus will be to the left of the Moon. Start looking with binoculars about 45 minutes after sunset.
May 6 The Moon will be to the left and in line with Pollux and then Castor, the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins).
May 9 The Moon will be above Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion).
May 13 The Moon will be to the left of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
May 15 There will be a total lunar eclipse beginning with the start of the partial eclipse at 9:27 p.m. CDT and totality lasting from 10:29 to 11:54 p.m. CDT. The Moon will move completely out of the Earth’s shadow at 12:55 a.m. CDT, ending the eclipse.
May 24 a.m. The Moon will to the right of Mars and very bright Jupiter close to Mars’s left. Dimmer Saturn will be farther to the right of the Moon. Start looking one hour before sunrise. Binoculars may be needed to see Saturn and Mars.
May 27 a.m. The Moon will be very close to the left of brilliant Venus. Use this opportunity to see Venus in daylight. Start looking one hour before sunrise.
May 29 a.m. Mars will pass very close to very bright Jupiter. Start looking one hour before sunrise.