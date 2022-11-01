Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

November will be a special month in the sky. The weather usually will not be so cold that you can’t take at least a quick trip outside, and when you do, there will be much to enjoy. The big event will be a total eclipse of the Moon, but unfortunately, it will be during the early morning of November 8. Totality will be from 4:16 to 5:42 a.m. CST (2:16 to 3:15 a.m. PST).

There also will be three bright planets in the evening sky, and they can be used, along with bright stars and the movement of the Moon, to find other stars and constellations. Saturn, the dimmest of the bright planets of November, will be in the southwestern sky in an area with dim stars. It will be just west of the easternmost star of Capricornus (the Sea Goat). The constellation is shaped like a the flat, triangle with the point at the bottom. Although Capricornus is a dim, its stars probably can be traced out on a dark night or with binoculars.

