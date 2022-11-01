November will be a special month in the sky. The weather usually will not be so cold that you can’t take at least a quick trip outside, and when you do, there will be much to enjoy. The big event will be a total eclipse of the Moon, but unfortunately, it will be during the early morning of November 8. Totality will be from 4:16 to 5:42 a.m. CST (2:16 to 3:15 a.m. PST).
There also will be three bright planets in the evening sky, and they can be used, along with bright stars and the movement of the Moon, to find other stars and constellations. Saturn, the dimmest of the bright planets of November, will be in the southwestern sky in an area with dim stars. It will be just west of the easternmost star of Capricornus (the Sea Goat). The constellation is shaped like a the flat, triangle with the point at the bottom. Although Capricornus is a dim, its stars probably can be traced out on a dark night or with binoculars.
Very bright Jupiter will be unmistakable about half way up in the southern sky. Once it is located look above it for the four fairly bright stars of the “Great Square” of Pegasus (the Winged Horse). The Great Square is a little larger than your fist at arm’s length, and it represents the body of the winged horse. Once the Great Square is traced out, note that Jupiter is in line with the eastern two stars of the square. The western two stars point down a farther distance to the bright star Fomalhaut in the constellation Piscis Austrinus (the Southern Fish). Finally, the southern two stars point to the right (or west) about the same distance to the bright star Altair in the constellation Aquilla (the Eagle).
Aquilla is the southernmost star of the large Summer Triangle of three bright stars that is much larger than your fist at arm’s length. When Altair is located, look to its right (or northward) to the even brighter star Vega in the constellation Lyra (the Harp). The last star of the triangle is Deneb in the constellation Cygnus (the Swan). It will be high in the evening sky to the upper left of Vega and farther to the upper right of Altair. Deneb and the reasonably bright stars of Cygnus form the Northern Cross that can be seen on a dark night. Deneb is the top of the cross, and the foot is just inside a line from Vega to Altair. The Summer Triangle was in the eastern evening sky all summer, and it has moved into the western sky as fall turns to winter.
The last bright evening planet, Mars, will rise in the east-northeast at about 8:30 daylight time as November begins and at about 5:30 standard time at the end of the month. It will start the month nearly on a vertical line between two stars that represent the tips of the horns of Taurus (the Bull), but it will move in retrograde motion and be to their right by the end of the month. The “V” shaped face of the bull will be to the right and a little above Mars.
Nov. 1 The Moon will be below Saturn during the early evening.
Nov. 4 The Moon will be close below very bright Jupiter as the sky darkens in the central states. During the night, the Moon will move steadily to Jupiter’s lower left to left.
Nov. 8 a.m. There will be a total eclipse of the Moon after midnight with the partial eclipse beginning at 3:09, totality beginning at 4:16, totality ending at 5:42, and the partial eclipse ending at 6:49. All times are a.m. CST.
Nov. 9 The Moon will be above Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull). Whenever the Moon is too bright to see the stars, cover it with your thumb or mark the spot and wait a few days until the Moon moves away.
Nov. 10 The Moon will be farther to the left of Aldebaran and closer above Mars as they rise at about 7:00.
Nov. 13 After they rise at about 9:00, the Moon will be below and in line with Pollux and Castor above Pollux in the constellation Gemini (the Twins).
Nov. 28 Early in the evening, the Moon will be below Saturn and within the eastern part of Capricornus (the Sea Goat).
Nov. 30 The Moon will be to the right of very bright Jupiter and farther to the left of bright Saturn.