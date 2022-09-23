October will be an exciting month in the sky with four planets to enjoy. Only brilliant Venus will be absent as it passes behind the Sun from our perspective. It will be replaced in the morning sky by fleet Mercury during the first three weeks of the month. This is the best morning apparition of Mercury for the year, and with the Sun rising later, it should be a good time to try and find it. It will look like a fairly bright star low in the eastern sky. It will be at its highest on October 8. Before Mercury rises, bright Saturn will have already set. Saturn will start the night in the southern sky and will set after midnight.
Saturn will be followed by brilliant Jupiter that will be in the southeastern sky during the early evening. Once it is found, look above it for the “Great Square” of Pegasus (the Winged Horse). This almost perfect square of fairly bright stars with a corner pointing down is a little larger than your fist held at arm’s length. Jupiter will be almost in line with the square’s eastern two stars. However, during October Jupiter will appear to move westward (or to the right), making the line-up more crooked.
This seeming westward motion will happen because Jupiter is currently in retrograde motion that occurs whenever Earth passes an outer planet. Retrograde motion causes the planets to appear to move westward slightly faster than the westward motion of the background stars. The motion of Jupiter will be slow, but it should be noticeable. Retrograde motion was called “moving ahead of the stars” in ancient times, and it have been the source of the phase in the Bible in Matthew 2:9, “the star … went ahead of them (the Magi)” while they were on the way to Bethlehem to pay homage to the new-born king.
The next planet, Mars, will enter the evening sky during October, rising in the southeast at about 11:00 in early October and about 9:00 at the end of the month. It will be within the constellation Taurus (the Bull) and moving eastward toward the two stars that represent the tips of the bull’s horns. The speed of Mars and all the planets seem to change, especially as they start and end retrograde motion. During October, Mars will be slowing down and seeming to stop before starting its retrograde motion on October 30. It will then move back westward toward the “V” shaped face of the bull. Since Mars will be within a fairly easily recognizable constellation, its retrograde motion should be interesting to follow.
Pegasus (the winged horse), which is above Jupiter, is an interesting constellation. It always flies upside down, and only its front half without its wings is marked by stars. The Great Square forms its body. From the southwestern star of the Great Square, the two or three stars of its neck extend westward before the line turns sharply upward to form its nose. Two stars just beyond the northwestern (or top) corner star form Pegasus’s upper legs. The lower legs are formed by two lines of dim stars.
Oct. 1 Celebrate Astronomy Day and International Observe the Moon night at a public star party sponsored by the Grout Museum at Prairie Grove Park, Waterloo, 7:30-9:00.
Oct. 5 The Moon will be to the lower left of Saturn.
Oct. 7 The Moon will be to the right of very bright Jupiter. It will move in its orbit and be closer to Jupiter’s lower left on the 8th.
Oct. 12 Just after midnight CDT (before midnight on the 11th in the western U.S.), the bright Moon will cover the planet Uranus for observers north and west of a line from Minneapolis, MN through Sioux City, IA. If you are southeast of this line, the Moon will pass very close above Uranus. A telescope probably will be needed to see Uranus.
Oct. 13 The Moon will be to the upper left of Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull).
Oct. 14 The Moon will be to the upper left of Mars and between the tips of the horns of Taurus (the Bull).
Oct. 21 After about 11:00 and until dawn the Orionid meteor shower should peak with a meteor about every 5 minutes, with more seen after midnight. Meteors will seem to come from just northeast of Orion (the Hunter).
Oct. 27 Early in the evening, the crescent Moon will be to the right of Antares in Scorpius (the Scorpion).