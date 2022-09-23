Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

October will be an exciting month in the sky with four planets to enjoy. Only brilliant Venus will be absent as it passes behind the Sun from our perspective. It will be replaced in the morning sky by fleet Mercury during the first three weeks of the month. This is the best morning apparition of Mercury for the year, and with the Sun rising later, it should be a good time to try and find it. It will look like a fairly bright star low in the eastern sky. It will be at its highest on October 8. Before Mercury rises, bright Saturn will have already set. Saturn will start the night in the southern sky and will set after midnight.

Saturn will be followed by brilliant Jupiter that will be in the southeastern sky during the early evening. Once it is found, look above it for the “Great Square” of Pegasus (the Winged Horse). This almost perfect square of fairly bright stars with a corner pointing down is a little larger than your fist held at arm’s length. Jupiter will be almost in line with the square’s eastern two stars. However, during October Jupiter will appear to move westward (or to the right), making the line-up more crooked.

