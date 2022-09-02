Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

September will be an interesting month in the sky with much to enjoy including four planets. As the evenings darken, Saturn will already be up and easy to find in the dim southeastern sky. The only bright star in this part of the sky is Fomalhaut in the constellation Piscis Austrinus (the Southern Fish), and it will be low in the sky to the lower left of Saturn. Very bright Jupiter will follow, rising at about 9:00 in early September and at about 7:00 at the end of the month, also in a dim part of the sky. Mars will be the last of the evening planets to rise, at about midnight early in September and 11:00 at the end of the month. Its rising time varies the least of the planets because its faster orbital speed takes makes it harder for Earth to catch up to it. Finally, brilliant Venus will be visible all month just before dawn low in the eastern sky.

During September the stars of summer will be leaving us, but before they go completely, we can observe one of the iconic constellations of summer, Sagittarius (the Archer). Early in the evening, Sagittarius will be at its highest point, straight south but still low in the sky. Sagittarius represents a centaur — half man, half horse – that is shooting an arrow. In reality, it looks nothing at all like that. Even if it did, much of the constellation will be at or below the southern horizon for most viewers. However, the brighter stars above the horizon form an easily recognizable shape of a “teapot.” These stars are only moderately bright, so it is best to view them on a moonless night and away from the city where the skies are dark.

Tags

Trending Food Videos