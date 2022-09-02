September will be an interesting month in the sky with much to enjoy including four planets. As the evenings darken, Saturn will already be up and easy to find in the dim southeastern sky. The only bright star in this part of the sky is Fomalhaut in the constellation Piscis Austrinus (the Southern Fish), and it will be low in the sky to the lower left of Saturn. Very bright Jupiter will follow, rising at about 9:00 in early September and at about 7:00 at the end of the month, also in a dim part of the sky. Mars will be the last of the evening planets to rise, at about midnight early in September and 11:00 at the end of the month. Its rising time varies the least of the planets because its faster orbital speed takes makes it harder for Earth to catch up to it. Finally, brilliant Venus will be visible all month just before dawn low in the eastern sky.
During September the stars of summer will be leaving us, but before they go completely, we can observe one of the iconic constellations of summer, Sagittarius (the Archer). Early in the evening, Sagittarius will be at its highest point, straight south but still low in the sky. Sagittarius represents a centaur — half man, half horse – that is shooting an arrow. In reality, it looks nothing at all like that. Even if it did, much of the constellation will be at or below the southern horizon for most viewers. However, the brighter stars above the horizon form an easily recognizable shape of a “teapot.” These stars are only moderately bright, so it is best to view them on a moonless night and away from the city where the skies are dark.
The teapot will be about halfway between Saturn that will be in the southeastern sky and the bright star Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion) that will be starting to set in the southwestern sky. It is a little larger than your fist held at arm’s length, and it really does look like the stick figure of a teapot. Four stars on the left form the handle, and on the right a downward pointing right triangle forms the pour spout. The upper right star of the handle, the upper left star of the pour spout, and a star between and above them form the lid. A line drawn between the lower right star of the handle and the star that is the bottom point of the pour spout forms the base.
Once you have traced out the teapot, notice what looks like steam rising from the pour spout. This is the densest part of the Milky Way. When you look here, you are looking toward the center of our galaxy. During September, the Milky Way will rise up from Sagittarius and nearly split the sky into two halves. It will reach all the way to the northeastern horizon below the “W” shaped constellation Cassiopeia (the Queen). The combined sights of the teapot in Sagittarius and the Milky Way arching high overhead are worth the effort to observe.
Sept. 5 The Moon will be within the handle of the “teapot” of Sagittarius (the Archer). However, the Moon’s brightness will probably obscure the stars. Mark the spot and after the Moon moves away, use it to find Sagittarius.
Sept. 6-10 Just before midnight, Mars will rise at its closest above Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull).
Sept. 7 The Moon will be to the lower right of Saturn. Its orbital motion will take it to the lower left of Saturn on the 8th.
Sept. 10 The Moon will be to the right of very bright Jupiter. It will be to the lower left of Jupiter on the 11th.
Sept. 22 This is the day of the autumnal equinox. Everyone on Earth will have 12 hours of daylight, and the Sun will rise straight in the east and set straight in the west everywhere (except at the poles).
Sept. 28 The Moon will be close above Zubenelgenubi in the constellation Libra (the Scales). It represented the southern claw of the scorpion until the Romans used the claws in the new constellation that depicted the balancing scales.
Sept. 30 The Moon will be close to the upper left of Antares in Scorpius (the Scorpion). Since the Moon orbits the Earth in 27.3 days, it can pass the same star or planet twice in one month.