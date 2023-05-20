INDEPENDENCE – The evening of Tuesday, May 16 Independence School Board member Eric Smith could be found at a podium in the Independence Public Library Community Room, standing in front of 21 people, calling to session the very first Community Senior Awards Night.
Through the event, three community foundations presented awards to 10 graduating students: The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Buchanan County Conservation Board, and the Independence Mustang Archers.
Eric Smith came up with the idea for a Community Senior Awards Night because he felt that after all his children graduated and did not receive recognition for their scholarships given outside of the Scholars for Dollars program, that other students deserved public recognition for their efforts.
“My children have all graduated but received some of their recognition by mail,” said Smith. “So, after our youngest graduated I thought that it would be nice to have something, so I thought we should hold it here at the public library. A lot of kids go to the library to start their educations with story time at a very young age, so why not circle back around and recognize them when they are going off to their next stage in life at the library.”
According to Smith, his inspiration for the event came from the venue and a former community leader.
“I named this the Community Senior Awards Night, partly because we were holding it in the Community Room at the public library, but mainly because I was motivated by a man who has since passed away,” said Smith. “His name was Jon Holland. When he came back into our community many years ago, he recognized that there was not a gathering place for people at Christmas, so he created a community Christmas dinner, called the Community Dinner. So, I feel like I am continuing that legacy by calling it the Community Senior Awards Night.”
While there are many other opportunities that the district offers to receive scholarships, for this event, Smith targeted local organizations.
“There are many other scholarships that this school district has available to them,” said Smith. “These are just local-level, community organizations. Within this county or close by that made sense logistically.”
Smith says it is important to recognize both the student and the organization because it shows mutual support to both.
“I think it is important to recognize people in person not only for the receiver but also for the donor,” said Smith. “We want to recognize the students, but we also need to recognize the organizations that are supporting our students. I think it is mutual support by having that in-person event.”
Those who received scholarships and the amounts of those scholarships at the Community Senior Awards Night are as follows.
From the Buchanan County Conservation Board, three students were awarded scholarships. These scholarships were awarded because these three students have demonstrated interest in conservation and natural resources and will major in conservation or natural resources-related field in their next step of education.
Gus Joyce received a scholarship in the amount of $1,500. Brady Weepie received a scholarship in the amount of $1,000, and Mason Harter also received a scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
From the Independence Mustang Archers, one student received the Haney Family Scholarship. The Haney Family Foundation focuses its philanthropic efforts where education and agriculture intersect. As a legacy farm family, they believe in hard work, accepting personal responsibilities, and being accountable for our actions are fundamental to our success.
Lauren Miller was presented the Haney Family Scholarship by Archery Coach Jess Luloff in the amount of $1,000.
To wrap up the night, Terry Gaumer of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa presented seven scholarships to students. The foundation is based out of Cedar Falls and serves 20 counties. Throughout this month of May, the foundation plans on awarding $500,000 in scholarships.
Receiving the Gladys M. and Norman Clare Sloan Scholarship, in the amount of $1,500 was Mitchell Johnson.
Receiving the Denise A. Smock Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000, as well as the Zach and Janelle Fischels Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was Emily Erdelt.
Receiving the Ellen Gaffney Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 was Brooklyn Williamson.
Receiving the James and Jvone Maxwell Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 was Sophie Brown.
Receiving the Edna Mae and Don Adams Scholarship, a four-year scholarship award in the amount of $6,500 each was Sophie Brown and Brooklyn Williamson.
As the ceremony concluded, those in attendance were invited to snacks and drinks to discuss the events of the evening.
Lauren Miller, the receiver of the Haney Family Scholarship for her exceptional character throughout her time as an archer for the Independence Mustang Archers, says that getting recognized is really cool.
“I got the Haney Family Scholarship, they were a family that valued archery, they specifically liked NASP [National Archery in the Schools Program],” said Miller. “I had to write an essay and my coach had to write a letter of recommendation. It is really cool to get, this is the biggest scholarship you can get through NASP at the state level, so it was really really cool to be like hey by the way, they read this — they thought you were cool, congratulations.”
Coach of Miller, Jess Luloff spoke to why, out of every archer in Iowa this year, Miller was the one selected for this scholarship.
“I would say because of her personality,” said Luloff, “She is such a big role model for the younger kids but also because when something doesn’t go right, she doesn’t blame it on other people, or even herself. She is never upset; she has such a positive outlook. I also think her merits helped with receiving the scholarship. She shot a 298 which is the highest a girl has shot in the state of Iowa currently.”
After the event, Smith said that he felt the event was a success.
“I hope to make this a yearly event,” said Smith.