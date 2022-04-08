DES MOINES – On Thursday, April 7, Rep. Nordman (R-Dallas), Rep. Thompson (R-Boone), Rep. Hall (D-Woodbury), Rep. Smith (D-Black Hawk), Sen. Koelker (R-Dubuque) and Sen. Wahls (D-Johnson) announced the inaugural Legislative Slow-Pitch Softball Game for Charity that will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
This bi-partisan softball game will consist of two teams, House and Senate Republicans vs. House and Senate Democrats. The money raised from sponsors and ticket sales will go to benefit two charities chosen by the respective teams. Republicans have chosen the Puppy Jake Foundation and the Democrats will play to benefit the Iowa Food Bank Association.
“While Republicans and Democrats may not always agree on policy here at the capitol, we can all come together in acknowledging the invaluable work these two organizations do for their communities,” said Nordman. “We are honored and excited to support the Puppy Jake Foundation and the Iowa Food Bank Association.
“We look forward to a fun night that will benefit two great organizations. This bi-partisan event will further solidify the friendships created in the Iowa legislature that exist across party lines. When coming together to raise money for charity, we are not Democrats or Republicans, we’re just Iowans.”
The slow-pitch softball game will be open to the public who can purchase tickets from the team they will be cheering on. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the team’s respective charities.
Republican Tickets: https://fevo.me/iowarepublicans (Puppy Jake Foundation) Democrat Tickets: https://fevo.me/iowademocrats (Iowa Food Bank Association) These tickets will grant you access to the Iowa Cubs game that begins at 1 p.m. and the Legislative Softball game that will follow immediately after. If you would like to learn more about the two charities that will benefit from this game, you can visit their sites here: https://www.puppyjakefoundation.org and https://www.iowafba.org