INDEPENDENCE — The 2022 Independence AAU Volleyball season will be coming to a close on March 26, 2022, as both the Indee 5th Grade and Indee 8th Grade teams have qualified to compete in the State Gold Tournaments. The 5th Grade will play in Indianola, while the 8th Grade team will be playing at Dike-New Hartford.
75 total girls participated with the Independence Volleyball Club this season. The club is organized and run by Independence Head Volleyball Coach Joe Schmitz.
Coach Schmitz would like to thank all the volunteer coaches for all their hard work and dedication they have given their teams this season. Coach Schmitz would like to thank all the parents for helping organize and run the concession stands at our home tournaments, take admissions and getting their daughters to the away tournaments. Our parent support continues to be excellent. Our club could not survive without the parent support we get. Finally, Coach Schmitz would like to thank all the girls for participating again this season.