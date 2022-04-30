Some of our gymnasts went to USAG Iowa State Xcel Championships recently and came home with some hardware.
It was held in Sioux City, IA April 8th-10th. The newspaper in Sioux City reports there were over 1200 gymnasts there. And our gymnasts competed well. Many were able to place, which means they were in the top 50% of their level and age.
This was IAGA’s first chance as a gym to take our gymnasts to a State Meet. And what great results we saw. We are so proud of our girls and wanted to share how they did! They deserve recognition for competing well and under some fun and exciting pressure. Most of our girls started competing a year or two ago and they did great their first year at state.
We are so excited for our program moving forward at IAGA. We offer our gymnasts the opportunity to choose their gymnastics career. Whatever that may be.
Some of our kiddos still have AAU Central State Districts to compete on April 30th in Bourbonnais, IL and we wish them luck! This is our first time at AAU State as a gym as well as for these gymnasts! Illinois always has fun meets, and we are looking forward to enjoying the atmosphere at the AAU state meet.
We offer classes for the just walking to the advanced gymnast! Call 319-415-8074 (Mikka) for any info or check out our FB Page for Classes, Camps and Clinics all summer.
Results from Iowa Xcel USAG State Championships:
Bronze Level:
Kylie Lorenzen: Vault: 8.900 Bars: 9.275 Placed 6th Beam: 9.200 Floor: 9.15 Placed 4th All-Around: 36.525 Placed 6th
Naleah Jones: Vault: 8.500 Bars: 9.200 Placed 4th Beam: 9.100 Floor: 9.450 Placed 2nd All-Around: 36.250
Anastasia Gilbert: Vault: 8.875 Bars: 8.950 Beam: 9.175 Placed 7th Floor: 8.900 Placed 7th All-Around: 35.900
Silver Level:
LeaAnn Beyer: Vault: 9.425 Placed 5th Bars: 9.350 Beam: 9.225 Floor: 9.725 Champion! All-Around: 37.725 Placed 3rd
Lydia Beyer: Vault: 9.000 Bars: 8.975 Beam: 9.425 Placed 3rd Floor: 9.275 Placed 4th All-Around: 36.675
Chelsea Conner: Vault: 9.050 Bars: 8.800 Beam: 8.575 Floor: 8.800 All-Around: 35.225
Charlee Smith: Vault: 9.050 Bars: 8.550 Beam: 8.425 Floor: 8.550 All-Around: 34.575
Gold Level:
Alina Ajruloski: Vault: 8.875 Bars: 9.125 Beam: 9.375 Placed 3rd Floor: 9.550 Placed 2nd All-Around: 36.925 Placed 4th
Averie Koth: Vault: 7.700 Bars: 8.925 Beam: 8.55 Floor: 8.925 All-Around: 34.10