INDEPENDENCE - The Independence baseball team and the softball team finished their seasons with strong efforts before being eliminated in the second round of postseason play.
The baseball team won 7 straight to end the season before being eliminated by the eventual state champions Western Dubuque. In a season where the Mustangs had one of the toughest schedules in the state, the boys rallied from a 11-16 record to win over 20 games and finished the regular season with a 20-19 record.
Pitching was an issue most of the season for the Mustangs as they were without top pitchers Korver Hupke and Mitch Johnson for the majority of the season. In steps senior Keegan Palmer and he would go on to have a terrific year and was selected Unanimous 1st Team All-Conference. Palmer compiled a 5-4 record and ended with a 2.51 ERA.
Freshman Bryce Christian was a 2nd-Team selection as a pitcher. His stats were worthy of a 1st-Team selection and by comparison he should be a on 1st-Team. Christian’s 1.89 ERA was second best in the East Division with 5 starts or more. He pitched 49 innings total and 37 innings in the WaMaC – Palmer was the only one who pitched more.
Also landing on 2nd-Team was senior Korver Hupke. Hupke – the Mustangs’ All-Time Hits leader – had a .321 average and pounded out 18 hits in 20 WaMaC games, driving in 13 runs.
Senior Mitchell Johnson was a 2nd-Team selection with a .286 average in 20 WaMaC games. Johnson had 18 hits and drove in 13 runs.
Christopher Meyer – coming off a nice freshman season – lands on 2nd-Team after posting a .283 average in 20 WaMaC games. Meyer had 17 WaMaC hits and 4 doubles, driving in 7 runs.
WaMaC Recognition goes to two Mustangs. Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus and junior Trey Weber.
Junior Chase Kiler had a nice season but was not recognized by the conference. He batted .392 for the year.
Korver Hupke broke the Mustang’s school record for Hits in a Career, breaking Marcus Beatty’s record of 200 career hits. Korver ended with 201 hits. Hupke is 2nd all-time in career RBIs with 156. He also moves into 3rd place all-time in career doubles with 53.
Mitch Johnson jumped into 4th place all-time in school history with 15 homeruns. Johnson is also 4th all-time in school history with 126 career RBI’s.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT: UT Korver Hupke Independence .357 2-0
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT: SS Mitch Johnson Independence .333
The Mustang’s softball team finished the season on a 9-3 tear, as midway through the season the girls started to play their best ball. The Mustangs were 10-19 at one point in the season and then things started to click for the girls as the won 7 of their next 8 games.
It took junior starting pitcher Allison Kleve half the season to get going after sitting out last year with a knee injury. It seemed she got stronger as the season wore on and by the end of the season she was dominating at times. Kleve pitched a 2-hitter against highly ranked Clear Creek-Amana and a 1-hitter against South Tama in a shortened game. And her highlight of the year went to the no-hitter she threw against Bondurant-Farrar on June 30th.
Senior Marleigh Louvar was named to the IGCA 2nd-Team All-State this week and deservingly so as she compiled one of the best seasons in Mustangs history. Louvar set the school record with 16 career homeruns and was one shy of the school record for homeruns in a season with 9. Louvar also set the school record for RBIs in a season with 50 and moved to 3rd all-time with 112 RBIs. Louvar was also named to the All-District team.
The Mustangs had plenty of firepower and as the season progressed the girls started putting up runs. This started at the top of the lineup with sophomore Bella Louvar — batting .396 on the year — had an on base percentage of .492.
Senior Dakota Whitman has her name in the Mustangs record books with one of the best 4 year runs in school history. Whitman only struck out 22 times in all 4 years and in her senior year she struck out just 3 times in 143 at-bats. She has 164 career hits which puts her 10th on the all-time Mustangs list.
Senior Emily Erdelt had a breakout year with a .341 average and was Honorable Mention All-Conference. Her 30 RBIs was 2nd on the team to Marleigh Louvar.
The Mustangs lose some key players to graduation, but the cupboard is far from bare as they will return Allison Kleve for her senior year and junior Leah House, sophomore Jordin Derr, sophomore Addie Loughren and the leadoff hitter Bella Louvar.
Some youngsters looking to make their mark next season include Avery Wheelock who will come into her freshman year vying for a starting position. Another 8th-grader Holly Wood had some sparks this season and will definitely help the Mustangs in the next 4 years. Freshman Liberty Brown showed some signs of greatness pitching some games for the Mustangs and she is most likely the future for the team. Another freshman Claire Preibe and Regan Reeg will certainly fight for starting positions next year and the next 3 years.