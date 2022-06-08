Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, June 3, 2022: The Mustangs looked to add to the win column with a home game against the Ballard Bombers (2-6), but it wasn’t to be as the Bombers would upset the 8th ranked Mustangs on their own field 7-3.

The Mustangs are ranked no more as they fell out of the rankings this week and falling to 8-5 on the year. Independence could not take advantage of 6 walks and 3 hit-by-pitch as they could only scratch across 5 runs on just 3 Mustangs hits.

Ballard 0 2 0 5 0 0 0 7

Indee 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 3

Junior Keegan Palmer started for the Mustangs and went 5 innings, giving up 6 hits and 7 runs, which none of them were earned. Palmer struck out 3 and walked none. Not a bad outing for Palmer, but the defense was no help behind him, committing 4 errors.

Senior Marcus Beatty hit a solo homerun, but that was pretty much the extent of the offense for the Mustangs.

M. Beatty, Sr-CF 1 for 2, run, HR, RBI, BB, HBP

T. Weber, So-2B 0 for 3, HBP

T. McEnany, Sr-LF 0-3, SAC

K. Hupke, Jr-3B 1 for 3, BB

K. Schmitt, Sr 0-2, 2Run, BB

L. Johnson, So-C 1-2, HBP

K. Palmer, Jr-P 0-3

D. Hoover, Sr-RF 0-2, BB

S. Hamilton, Fr-1B BB

The Mustangs were at Mount Mercy on Monday to face the Marion Wolves (10-2). No stats or results were available come press time.

