ANKENY – Saturday, May 27, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team traveled down to Ankeny on Saturday for the Heggen Classic. The Mustangs played two games against North Polk and Ankeny Centennial.
In the first game the Mustangs took on the Class 3A, No. 5-ranked North Polk Comets (6-1). The Mustangs — short on pitching — started sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus (1-1). He went 4 innings, giving up 7 runs (4 earned) on 5 hits and struck out 2 batters.
The Comets scored 10 runs and ended this game in 6 innings, 10-0. The Mustangs had only 2 hits offensively. Senior Mitch Johnson and sophomore Samuel Hamilton both collected a single.
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Polk 0 3 0 4 2 1 10
In game 2, the Mustangs would score first and take a 1-0 lead after the first inning. A big 4th inning for the Class 4A, No. 2-ranked Ankeny Centennial Jaguars (7-0) increased their lead to 6-2 after4 innings. They added another run in the 7th and would beat the Mustangs 7-2.
Junior Luke Johnson gets the loss, going 3 innings and giving up 6 runs (5 earned) on just 4 hits, but plunked 4 batters.
Offensively, the Mustangs collected just 3 hits, but walked 4 times and was hit-by-pitch once. Senior Korver Hupke went 1 for 3 and drove in a run, while Hamilton hit a double. Junior Kaden Kremer added a single in 3 at-bats.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Ankeny Cent 0 0 2 4 0 0 1 7
Indee 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2
The Mustangs move to 5-4 on the season and are home tonight to take on the Class 3A, No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque Bobcats (9-2).