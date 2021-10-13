LAKE DELHI – The Indee Bass Club held its final tournament of the year on October 3 at Lake Delhi. The club, which is organized and run by Todd Reed, Keith Donnelly, and Garry Anderson, is free to any student in the Independence area in grades 7-12. Events are set up throughout the year where students may compete in bass tournaments while learning from adults who run the boats.
The club has a great lineup of sponsors, which makes these experiences free for all kids; they include Klever Concrete, BankIowa, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Colony Plumbing/Heating/AC, Scheels in Cedar Falls, Hank’s Live Bait and Tackle in Waterloo, Hot Rod Baits Bass Series, Strike King Lures, Quantum Rods/Reels, and The Rod Glove.
Lake Delhi, which has both smallmouth and largemouth bass, was the site of the last club event for 2021. Fourteen students made the trip on a beautiful fall afternoon. Temperatures ranged from 60 to 70 degrees, and it was mostly cloudy for the entire event, making for ideal conditions for bass fishing.
As the coach for the club, I knew a lot of bass would be caught on this day for a variety of reasons, which is the goal each and every time I schedule events. Lake Delhi was a great day, and in fact set a new club record; most bass weighed in at an event: 26 bass! It was great to see every team weigh in fish. This was only the second time this has occurred in the 16 events that the Indee Bass Club has held over the past five seasons.
The champions at Lake Delhi for 2021 were Jackson Toale and Dalton Hoover. They brought in a limit of five keeper bass that weighed 7.72 pounds. This was the eighth club tournament that this duo has won together. Their day started off slow, after fishing for about 45 minutes without getting a bite, they came along a stretch of docks that allowed them to catch four keepers all while Texas-rigging Hot Rod Baits tubes. Shortly after that, they reported getting their fifth keeper, and kept catching them throughout the tournament. Their great day of fishing earned them trophies and Scheels hats and gift cards.
In second place were Justin Schmadeke and Hunter Patton. They brought in a limit of bass that weighed 6.65 pounds while skipping docks. Justin also caught the Hank’s Bait and Tackle Big Bass of the event that weighed 2.63 pounds, a huge smallmouth for the lake. Justin reported catching that giant on a green pumpkin/purple flake Senko bait on a rocky point. Second place took home trophies and Scheels hats and gift cards.
In third place was the young partnership of Cal Sweeney and Remy Ressler. They had a limit of five bass that weighed 6.19 pounds, earning them trophies and rod gloves. In fourth place were Ranger Reed and Carter Cameron. They had a limit that weighed 4.97 pounds. In fifth place were Jackson Beatty and Gable Eddy. They caught three keepers that weighed 2.65 pounds. Sixth place went to Teegan McEnany and Jackson Wolf, who had two keepers that weighed 2.56 pounds. Fishing their first-ever tournament was Carter Dauth and Walker Kresser, who brought a keeper to the scale that weighed 1.06 pounds.
A huge thank you to the boat captains – Randy Toale, Paul Schmadeke, Dan Sweeney, Todd Reed, Landry Jones, Adam Farmer, and Mike Heims.
It was a great day in the outdoors for these kids and, thanks to the sponsors, more than $800 in prizes were given away to keep these kids enjoying this great sport of fishing. At the conclusion of the live weigh-in, Jim Klever, an avid fisherman and owner of Klever Concrete, greeted the anglers, boat captains, and fans attending with a grill-out of hot dogs, brats, chips, and pop. What a great way to end the competition season!
To find out more information about the Indee Bass Club, search “Indee Bass Club” on Google, Facebook, and Instagram.