The Indee Bass Club held its Year-End Banquet recently to hand out some final awards and to look back at this historical season. 2022 brought many accomplishments for the students and the club as a whole. The group started the year by taking 3rd Place at the Iowa High School Bass Team Championship at Pleasant Creek Lake. In September, club anglers Justin Schmadeke and Hunter Patton won the Iowa Bass Nation State Championship in the High School Division, at the same event Jackson Beatty and Gable Eddy won the Junior Division Championship. The same event saw Carter Cameron claim the Biggest Bass of the State Tournament. In early October, the Indee Bass Club won the first ever Iowa High School Bass Club Battle at Lake Delhi, competing against the Cedar Falls Fishing Team. It was a great year for the Indee Bass Club, one worth celebrating!

The annual awards banquet saw many bass club families come together for a fun evening of looking back at the many opportunities the students of the Independence area had this past year. Each month, from April through October there is an event planned by the club’s volunteer coach, Todd Reed. Any student in grades 7-12 can participate at no charge at these events, which is made possible by the club sponsors; Colony Plumbing Heating/AC, Klever Concrete, Bank Iowa, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Scheels, Hank’s Live Bait and Tackle, Quantum Rods/Reels, The Rod Glove, X-Zone Lures, and Hot Rod Baits. These events offer students a chance to get out fishing with friends and adults to learn about bass fishing, the laws of fishing and how to take care of our resources. The club was able to give away over $2,000 worth of fishing gear to students throughout the year at the club events. At the awards banquet there were still four more year-end awards to give out.

