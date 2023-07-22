The Indee Bass Club held their third event of the year for students in the Independence Community. It was a beautiful night on the Wapsipinicon River in Independence on July 12th for the event. The temperatures were in the low eighties and the 14 anglers were ready to hit the water. At this annual event, students are partnered up with other club members randomly as well as a random captain (adult in the boat) to enjoy a night of fishing. This format allows anglers to make new friends within the club, as well as learn new tips and tricks from adults in the community. This is the only event all year that Captains are allowed to fish and count their bass towards the team weigh-in, giving students a first-hand look at how others fish, more experienced anglers fish. Students and captains had four hours to try and bring in three keeper bass from the Wapsi. With the water slightly rising with the recent storms, the bass were biting!
All boats reported catch fish, which is the best news after any youth tournament. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, walleyes, and northern pike were all reported being caught on the Wapsi on that evening by the 14 student anglers. Popular baits to fool the bass on this night included; crankbaits, spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits, Texas-Rigged plastics, wacky rigs and ned rigs. Coming in at fifth place was the team of Cal Sweeney and TeJay Ratchford, them and their captain Dan Sweeney were able to bring in one keeper bass that weighed 1.30 pounds. In Fourth place as the team of Jackson Beatty and Ben Anderson, these kids and their captain Jackson Toale brought in a limit of three smallmouth bass that weighed 3.62 pounds. In third place was the pair of Carter Eddy and Hunter Weepie, along with their captain Shane Beatty. They brought in three keepers that weighed 4.03 pounds. In the Runner-Up spot was the captain Dave Wilson and the pair of Ranger Reed and Gable Eddy. They brought in two big keepers weighing 4.88 pounds. The Wapsi Scramble Champions weighed in 6.35 pounds. The championship duo of Carter Cameron and Will Clark, along with their captain Todd Reed brought in three smallmouth bass for the victory. Colton Cameron also brought in the big bass of the event, that smallmouth weighed 2.36 pounds.
The top three teams walked away with trophies and Scheels gift cards for their accomplishments. Colton won a gift pack from Hank’s Bait and Tackle in Waterloo for bringing in the big bass. All anglers came away winners as they enjoyed a beautiful night on the Wapsi learning more about the great sport of bass fishing. The club enjoyed some pizza after the weigh-in, and each angler also received fishing gear randomly given away because of our generous sponsors. The 2023 Indee Bass Club sponsors include; Colony Heating/Plumbing and AC, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, BankIowa, Cy & Charley’s, Tim Reed State Farm Agency, Klever Concrete, Rick Wendling Memorial, Shay’s Minn Kota, SCHEELS, Hank’s Bait and Tackle, Quantum Rods/Reels, The Rod Glove, X-Zone Lures, and Hot Rod Baits. The Indee Bass Club is a free club for all students in grades 7-12 in the Independence Schools, including St. John’s. The club is run by volunteer coach Todd Reed, along with many helpers to make things run smoothly, Keith Donnelly, Garry Anderson, Randy Toale and Dan Sweeney are all key parts to this organization. You can find more information by searching out the Indee Bass Club on Google, Facebook and Instagram.