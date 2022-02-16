The Indee Bass Club held its first ever awards banquet in the 6 years of existence on January 30th. Coaches Todd Reed and Keith Donnelly greeted the students, parents and family members with snacks and refreshments. It was a night to celebrate many things that occurred over the past fishing season as well as how the club came to be.
Back in the winter of 2016 two students were working on a class project on how to improve the school. Jackson Toale and Keegan Postel came up with the idea of starting a bass club. After talking with several High School staff, they were sent to their current coach, Todd Reed. The club was off and running by the next spring and anglers took to the water in the first ever Indee Bass Club event in April of 2017. The idea from a class project sure has gained speed over the years, as a result Jackson and Keegan were given Co-Founders plaques for their efforts.
Many other awards were given out this night too. In each bass fishing tournament anglers are allowed to bring in a “limit” of bass. That limit is set by the tournament rules and can vary from event to event. Typically, it is five bass that anglers are hoping to catch and bring to the scales to weigh in and then release back to the river or lake. It is the ultimate each day of a tournament. This year there were 16 students that were part of catching a limit, they include EJ Miller, Sam Hamilton, Caleb Weber, Justin Schmadeke, Hunter Patton, Gable Eddy, Jackson Wolf, Cam Wilson, Remy Ressler, Dalton Hoover, Teegan McEnany, Carter Cameron, Cal Sweeney, Ranger Reed and Jackson Toale. At each event the Big Bass Award is given out. However, at the awards banquet the biggest bass of 2021 was awarded. This 3.07# smallmouth bass was caught by Gable Eddy on the Wapsipinicon River. Lastly, was the first ever Angler of the Year awards. Like other sports, the angler of the year is accomplished by catching bass and accumulating points at each event. Ten points are given for a first-place finish, nine points for a second-place finish, eight points for a third-place finish and so on all the way down to one point. Coming in at the 3rd Place spot was 8th Grader McAllister Sweeney with 28 points. Ranger Reed, another 8th Grader took the Runner-Up spot in the Angler of the Year race with 31 points. Senior Jackson Toale was crowned the 2021 Angler of the Year, he accumulated 35 points over the four tournaments. Complete results and pictures can be seen on the club website, just search Indee Bass Club.
The night was a great night to celebrate the anglers, families and sponsors that make this club possible. Sponsors for the Indee Bass Club include Colony Heating/Plumbing/Air Conditioning, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Bank Iowa, Klever Concrete, Hank’s Bait and Tackle, Scheels of Cedar Falls, Quantum Rods and Reels, The Rod Glove, and Hot Rod Baits Bass Series. All these sponsors help create an atmosphere that students can learn about the outdoors, learn, and follow DNR laws, water safety, how to be stewards of our waters and land, and of course the chance to enjoy a great day in the outdoors fishing. What a great way to end the 2021 fishing season, and I think all involved are excited about the upcoming 2022 Indee Bass Club Season. You can find the Indee Bass Club on Facebook, Instagram, and our club website.