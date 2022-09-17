Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Indee Bass Club had an awesome showing this year at the Iowa Youth Bass Nation State Championship which was held on Pool 10 of the Mississippi River near Marquette, Iowa. The tournament is divided into two different divisions, the Junior Division, for all teams in 7th/8th grade and the High School division for the older students. Forty-Nine teams in total gathered for this annual event hosted by the Iowa Youth Bass Nation and President Shanda Heath. The Indee Bass Club won the Junior Division, the High School Division and captured the Big Bass of the Tournament.

Many anglers took to the water on a cold, wet and windy Saturday to try and find locations that the river bass were feeding. Largemouth and Smallmouth bass can be weighed in during this event, with the goal of each team to have 5 keeper (14 inches or more) bass to weigh-in. Each team of two students can fish anywhere on the river they want, as long as they are back by the check-in time at the weigh-in site. A captain, or adult is in each boat to drive and to keep the kids safe as well as coach them throughout the long day. Saturday afternoon was the annual meeting for this event, it was great to see all 49 teams and about 100 kids all excited for the tournament day, even though they were stuck under a pavilion as the rain continued. Boat numbers were handed out, some goodie bags for all participants and some brief reminders about the rules. The meeting concluded and anglers set off to a night of nervous sleep before the biggest event of the year.

