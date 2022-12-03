On November 22, 2022 the Independence Mustangs Boys Basketball Program hosted East Buchanan in a structured scrimmage setting for both the Sophomore and the Varsity teams. The event used the IHSAA Achieve Challenge format to both organize and market the event while selecting to raise money to support our area Local Fire Departments and Boys’ Basketball Program.
Area fireman from the Independence, MHI, and Winthrop Fire Departments were in attendance working the admissions desk, concession stand, taking photos, and also Coaching the Independence 7{sup}th{/sup} Grade boys as they scrimmaged at halftime of the varsity contest.
The Mustang Foundation under the direction of Rob Robinson, Tricia Beatty, and Rebecca West assisted with the organization of the donations, proceeds, and financial transactions for the event.
Basketball Players volunteered selling raffle tickets for a 50/50 drawing, donated raffle prizes, and setting up the gym for the event prior to tip off.
The event had a tremendous amount of support through free will donations and local sponsors which ranged from cash donations, door prizes, gift cards, and gift certificates. Those businesses and individuals included:
- BankIowa Cameron & Cassie Schmitt Cy & Charley’s Firestone Dunlap Motors Em’s Coffee Company Eschen’s Clothing Iowa Sports Supply Kegler, Kegler, & Arend Family Dentistry The Other Place in Evansdale Smith D & L Insurance Spahn & Rose Lumber Company Twisted Energy Vern’s True Value Winthrop Vet Clinic
Lisa Wood was the winner of the 50/50 raffle and chose to donate it back to the event.
The Achieve Challenge was well organized, well attended, well received and gave both basketball programs an opportunity to play in a regulation game setting while raising money for a great “cause”.
We’d like to thank Coach Troy Ersland and the East Buchanan Basketball Program and everyone who was involved to make the night run smooth and look for check presentations to our local fire departments to happen in the very near future.