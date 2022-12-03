Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee boys basketball challenge 120322
submitted photo

On November 22, 2022 the Independence Mustangs Boys Basketball Program hosted East Buchanan in a structured scrimmage setting for both the Sophomore and the Varsity teams. The event used the IHSAA Achieve Challenge format to both organize and market the event while selecting to raise money to support our area Local Fire Departments and Boys’ Basketball Program.

Area fireman from the Independence, MHI, and Winthrop Fire Departments were in attendance working the admissions desk, concession stand, taking photos, and also Coaching the Independence 7{sup}th{/sup} Grade boys as they scrimmaged at halftime of the varsity contest.

Tags

Trending Food Videos