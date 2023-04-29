CENTER POINT – Tuesday, April 25, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team falls to 4-5 on the season with a 3-1 loss at Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs would fall behind early and go into halftime losing 3-0. The Mustang would score once in the second half and shut out the Stormin’ Pointers, but it wasn’t enough to make up the huge deficit.
The boys were home on Friday night hosting the Benton Community Bobcats (4-4). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.
No stats were available come press time.