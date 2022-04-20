VAN HORNE – The Mustangs boys golf team traveled down to Van Horne and Tara Hills Country Club on Friday for a 10-team tournament.
Chilly temperatures made for tough golf in this 18-hole event. Low scorer for the Mustangs was senior Caden Larson who came in at #10 with an 81.
“Was happy with Caden finishing in a tie for 10th place overall,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn.
Freshman Ethan Cahalan continues to have a strong start to the season, firing an 84.
“Ethan showed a fair amount of promise as he had a couple of solid birdies for the day,” added Ruffcorn.
Seniors Alek Gruber and Kellen Howard finished with an 86, good enough for 21st and 22nd.
“Was also happy to see Alek and Kellen bounce back after a rough first 9 holes,” said Ruffcorn, “Our short game struggled a bit at times but that comes with more playing. Something that continues to be difficult in these weather conditions.”
Senior Sawyer Wendling came in with a 92, while senior Dalton Hoover shot a 98.
Solon was the champion with an impressive 29 stroke win. Independence finished in 5th place, just 3 strokes out of third.