MOUNT VERNON- Thursday, May 19, 2022: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team has had a tough year scoring the ball, but post season play is here and a fresh start comes with it.
The Mustangs traveled to Cornell College for the first round of regional play against the #3-seeded Mount Vernon Mustangs, whom Independence lost to on April 12th, 2-0.
The Independence Mustangs would score a goal in the first half off the foot of senior Logan Zuck, and the defense would take over in the second half to seal a 1-0 win for the Mustangs.
Senior Jacob Yexley had 13 saves for Independence.
“Big performance from the entire team,” said Head Coach Nate Whited, “Nice to have one complete game and one memorable win. The boys deserve it.”
Independence will move on to Solon on Monday, May 23rd.
SOLON – Monday, May 23, 2022: The Mustangs season comes to an end with a 7-0 loss to the highly touted Solon Spartans (16-2) on Monday night. The Spartans are ranked 13th in 2A.
The Mustangs say goodbye to four senior including Keith Goddard, Gavin Hammer-Schmidt, Logan Zuck, and Nick Homan.
