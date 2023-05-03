INDEPENDENCE – Friday, April 28, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team is competing hard, but can’t buy a break this season. The boys have been in so many close games but have fallen short when so many could have gone either way.
The Mustangs have lost 6 games this season and all but 1 game have been by 1 or 2 goals.
On Friday the Mustangs hosted the Benton Community Bobcats (4-4) and after a scoreless first half, Benton would squeak out a goal for a 1-0 win.
“It was a really tough game and hard to lose off a penalty kick,” said Head Coach Chad Johnson, “we had a lot of opportunities to score just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Coach Johnson acknowledged the play of seniors Paul Cortazar and Jacob Yexley.
“Both had good games. Jacob (Yexley) had some big saves to keep us in the game and Paul was great on the ball.”
The Mustangs drop to 4-6 on the season and will host Clear Creek-Amana (3-6) on Thursday. Next week the Mustangs will run into the Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Marion Wolves (11-0).