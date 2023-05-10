VINTON – Saturday, May 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team traveled down to Vinton on Saturday for two games including a matchup with the Class 1A’s #1-ranked team Gladbrook-Reinbeck (14-0).
The Mustangs hung around with the high-powered Rebels but would eventually fall 2-0.
“We had a good 15-minute stretch in the second half where we were playing well connecting passes in the midfield and building up,” said Head Coach Chad Johnson, “but just couldn’t end up making the through ball for our forwards.”
Indee trailed 1-0 at the half and was within striking distance, but a second half goal by the Rebels put this game away.
“Towards the end of the GCGR game we switched to a more offensive formation,” said Coach Johnson, “and we ended up giving up the second goal after that.”
The Mustangs would take on the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings right after the Gladbrook-Reinbeck game and would win 2-1.
“We made some changes offensively and scored 2 goals which was great to see in the Vinton game,” added Coach Johnson, “Jacob Yexley had an outstanding day on Saturday, he kept us in the Gladbrook-Reinbeck game.”
Coach Johnson added that he would like to recognize sophomore James Henderson as he scored his first career varsity goal against Vinton in the 1st half to build the Mustangs lead to 2-0.
MARION – Monday, May 8, 2023: The Mustangs lose to the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Marion Wolves (14-0). The score was 10-0.
The Mustangs move to 2-3 in the WaMaC-West and 5-8 overall. The boys will be back home on Saturday hosting the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks (7-6).