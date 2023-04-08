TAMA – Thursday, April 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team opened their season by traveling to South Tama High School for a WaMaC battle on the tennis court.
The Mustangs come away with a 7-2 win.
Leading the way for Independence was Senior Nolan Reed who won a tightly contested
match at #1 Singles by the score of 10-7. Also gathering wins in Singles action were
Kyle Beatty at #3 and Brandon Yoder at #4.
In Doubles action, Cayne Schultz and Kaleb Penner teamed together to come away with a 10-0 win at #3 Doubles.
“Overall, I was very happy with the way the boys performed in our first match of the season,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We have an experienced team returning this season with 5 of our top 6 Singles players being varsity starters last season.”
Coach Schmitz also liked the groundstrokes and serving game for the most part.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (12) defeats Kaden Timm (11) 10-7
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) loses to Austyn Ellenbecker (12) 7-10
3.) Kyle Beatty (10) defeats Ian Vore (10) 10-1
4.) Brandon Yoder (11) defeats Caden Defoe (10) 10-0
5.) Cayne Schultz (12) wins by forfeit 10-0
6.) Kaleb Penner (12) wins by forfeit 10-0
Doubles:
1.) Reed/ Beatty lose to Timen/ Ellenbecker 8-10
2.) Jimmerson/Yoder win by forfeit 10-0
3.) Schultz/ Penner defeat Vore/ Defoe 10-0
The boys will next take on a powerful team from Decorah, who looks to be a highly rated team again this season. The rescheduled meet will be played on April 10 in Decorah.