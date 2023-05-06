DECORAH– Monday, May 1, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team finishes in 5th Place at WaMaC/NEIC Conference Tournament on Tuesday. The tournament was held at Luther College in Decorah.
Senior Kaleb Penner was the lone Mustang to win his first round Singles match on his way to a 4th place finish.
“It was another challenging day of tennis, as the wind was gusting up to 40 mph throughout the day,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “It was a tough tournament that featured some really good tennis teams.”
“We played hard but struggled without consistency today,” added coach Schmitz, “#3 Singles player Kyle Beatty also missed the tournament for Independence due to sprained ankle. When you have to move a number of players up a position, it’s always very challenging for sure. We’re hoping to have Kyle back by the end of this week.”
Team Results:
1st Place: Decorah 52 pts
2nd Place: WSR 43 pts
3rd Place: Marion 37 pts
4th Place: Osage 24 pts
5th Place: Indee 17 pts
6th Place: South Tama 15 pts
Singles:
First Round:
#1. Nolan Reed loses to Donny Long (Marion) 7-9
Fifth Place Match:
Nolan Reed defeats Kaden Timm (South Tama) 8-4
#2. Zach Jimmerson loses to Austyn Ellenbecker (South Tama) 1-8
Fifth Place Match:
Zach Jimmerson loses to Carson Nasstrom (Osage) 3-8
#3. Brady Kurt loses to Garret Baxa (Marion) 3-8
Fifth Place Match:
Brady Kurt defeats Braydon Thompson (South Tama) 8-3
#4. Cayne Schultz loses to Liam Chamberlain (Decorah) 0-8
Fifth Place Match:
Cayne Schultz loses to Brady Nicholson (Osage) 4-8
Champion: Liam Chamberlain (Decorah)
#5. Brandon Yoder loses to Connor Thome (Osage) 5-8
Fifth Place Match:
Brandon Yoder defeats Ian Vore (South Tama) 8-4
#6. Kaleb Penner defeats Gabe Muller (Osage) 8-5
Semi-Finals:
Kaleb Penner loses to Michael Njus (Decorah) 1-8
3rd Place Match:
Kaleb Penner loses to Jordan Wood (Marion) 2-8
Doubles:
First Round:
#1.) Nolan Reed/Zach Jimmerson lose to Timm/Ellenbecker (South Tama) 2-8
Fifth Place Match:
Reed/Jimmerson lose to Long/Dunlavey (Marion) 4-8
#2.) Brady Kurt/Brandon Yoder lose to Orta/Willis (Waverly-Shell Rock) 3-8
Fifth Place Match:
Kurt/Yoder defeat Thompson/Wacha (South Tama) 8-5
#3.) Cayne Schultz/Kaleb Penner win by forfeit over South Tama
Semi-Finals:
Schultz/Penner lose to Beachel/Fry (Marion) 1-8
3rd Place Match:
Schultz/Penner lose to Kelly/Portillo (Waverly-Shell Rock) 2-8
Mustangs will participate in the Class 1A Individual Region action on May 8. Also new to Boys Tennis, the Mustangs will compete in Team Regional action on May 12 in Waverly.
INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, May 2, 2023: The Mustangs were back in action on Tuesday with a home dual against Marion.
The Mustangs would fall 9-0 to a very good Marion team. Brandon Yoder would drop a close 9-7 match with Dunlavey of Marion.
“Brandon played very well tonight, probably his most complete match of the season,” said coach Schmitz.
Brady Kurt at #5 singles would lose a close 8-6 match with Beachel of Marion.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (12) loses to Donny Long (11) 2-8
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) loses to Ethan Hangarner (12). 2-8
3.) Cayne Schultz (12) loses to Garret Baxa (11). 2-8
4.) Brandon Yoder (11) loses to Jay Dunlavey (11) 7-9
5.) Brady Kurt (10) loses to Joey Beachel (11). 6-8
6.) Kaleb Penner (12) loses to Jordon Wood (11). 4-8
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Jimmerson lose to Long/Dunlavey. 3-8
2.) Yoder/Blake Gates (11) lose to Hangartner/Baxa. 0-8
3.) Schultz/Penner lose to Beachel/Carter Fry (11) 3-8
The Independence Mustangs drop to 6-4 for the season. The meet was the last home meet for Independence Seniors Nolan Reed, Cayne Schultz, Kaleb Penner, Kolby Sebetka, and Ethan Gonzalez.
“The boys have done a great job and have been a lot of fun to coach,” added Coach Schmitz.
WAVERLY – Thursday, May 4, 2023: The Independence Mustangs Boys Tennis team would conclude their regular season by dropping a 9-0 match to a very talented team from Waverly-Shell Rock.
The Mustangs finish their schedule with a 6-5 record for the season.
“We knew Waverly was a very strong team coming in,” said Coach Schmitz, “but I am happy with the way the boys competed tonight. It was nice getting Kyle Beatty back after missing the last week. Kyle played well, but the ankle was starting to bother him in the 2nd set. I think all the boys were dealing with playing in warm temperatures also. That being said, it was nice to play a meet with calm winds and temps in the 70’s. I was also pleased with the effort of Brandon Yoder at #5 Singles. Brandon has been playing well and really battled again tonight.”
In JV action, Independence won 5 Doubles matches. Winning twice was the Doubles team of Jameson Puffett and Jaxon Latwessen. Also gaining wins were the Doubles teams of Ethan Schmitt and Joe McCormick, Gavin Mestad and Kolby Sebetka, Ethan Gonzalez, and Logan Robinson.
“We had 21 boys out for tennis this year, which is a huge improvement from just two years ago when we had 9 boys out total. The boys work hard and are fun to coach,” Schmitz said.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (SR) loses to Benny Ramker 0-6, 0-6
2.) Zach Jimmerson (JR) loses to Luca Myers 1-6, 2-6
3.) Kyle Beatty (SO) loses to Seth Orta 4-6, 0-6
4.) Cayne Schultz (SR) loses to Aidan Kelly 0-6, 0-6
5.) Brandon Yoder (JR) loses to Brady Willis 2-6, 5-7
6.) Kaleb Penner (SR) loses to Luis Portillo 0-6, 0-6
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Zach Jimmerson lose to Benny Ramker/Luca Myers 2-6, 3-6
2.) Kyle Beatty/Brandon Yoder lose to Aidan Kelly/Luis Portillo 1-6, 3-6
3.) Cayne Schultz/Kaleb Penner lose to Seth Orta/Brady Willis 0-6, 2-6
The Varsity next will travel to Decorah on Monday to compete in Individual Regionals. Play will begin around 9:00am.