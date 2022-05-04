WAVERLY – Monday, May 2, 2022: The Decorah Vikings would run away with the 2022 WaMaC/NEIC Conference Tennis Meet, as the Vikings would sweep all 6 Singles titles and 2 of the 3 Doubles championships.
The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team would play well throughout, despite the chilly weather, and would finish with 23 points.
Sophomore Brandon Yoder would gather the highest finish for Indee, finishing in 3rd place at #5 Singles. Senior Aidan Anderson would place 4th at #6 Singles and play some of his best tennis of his high school career.
At #3 Doubles, the team of seniors, Michael Kascel and Aidan Anderson would get a first-round win over Maquoketa. In the semi-finals, Kascel and Anderson would play tremendous tennis, dropping a tight match to Decorah 6-8.
“I was very pleased the way Michael and Aidan played at #3 Doubles,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “they made some great shots and were playing great together.”
Singles Action:
First Round:
1) Nolan Reed loses to Benny Ramker (WSR) 3-8
5th/6th Place Match:
Nolan Reed defeats Charlie Hafner (Maquoketa) 8-0
*Reed places 5th in Singles
Champion: Caden Branum (Decorah)
2) Zach Jimmerson loses to Donny Long (Marion) 2-8
5th/6th Place Match:
Zach Jimmerson defeats Jaden Dewitt (Maquoketa) 8-3
*Jimmerson places 5th in Singles
Champion: Daniel Skrade (Decorah)
3) Kyle Beatty loses to Lance Meyers (WSR) 4-8
5th/6th Place Match:
Beatty defeats Jacob Reicks (Maquoketa) 9-7
*Beatty places 5th in Singles
Champion: Landen Baker (Decorah)
4) Michael Kascel loses to Aidan Kelly (WSR) 5-8
5th/6th Place Match:
Kascel defeats Jackson Van Kueren (Maquoketa) 8-0
*Kascel places 5th in Singles
Champion: Brendan Hunter (Decorah)
5) Brandon Yoder defeats Ryan Knotts (Maquoketa) 8-0
Semi-Final Match:
Brandon Yoder loses to Luca Myers (WSR) 1-8
3rd/4th Place Match:
Brandon Yoder defeats Braydon Thompson (South Tama) 8-6
*Yoder places 3rd in Singles
Champion: Michael Njus (Decorah)
6) Aidan Anderson defeats Brady Hahn (Maquoketa) 8-2
Semi-Final Match:
Anderson loses to Lennart Blank (South Tama) 0-8
3rd/4th Place Match:
Anderson loses to Ethan Hangarter (Marion) 2-8
Anderson places 4th Place
Champion: Liam Chamberlain (Decorah)
Doubles action:
1) Nolan Reed/ Zach Jimmerson defeat Timm/Ellenbecker (South Tama) 9-7
Semi-Finals:
Reed/Jimmerson lose to Branum/Skrade (Decorah) 0-8
3rd/4th Place Match:
Reed/Jimmerson lose to Blackford/Dunlavey (Marion) 0-8
*Reed/Jimmerson place 4th in Doubles
Champions: Branum/Skrade (Decorah)
2) Kyle Beatty/Brandon Yoder lose to Meyers/Kelley (WSR) 4-8
5th/6th Place Match:
Beatty/Yoder defeat Reicks/Van Kueren (Maquoketa) 8-5
*Beatty/Yoder place 5th Place
Champions: Baker/Hunter (Decorah)
3) Michael Kascel/Aidan Anderson defeat Knotts/Hahn (Maquoketa) 8-1
Semi-Final Match:
Kascel/Anderson lose to Chamberlain/Carlson (Decorah) 6-8
3rd/4th Place Match:
Kascel/Anderson lose to Baxa/Hangartner (Marion) 3-8
*Kascel/Anderson place in 4th Place
Champions: Myers/Orta (Waverly-Shell Rock)
Final Standings:
Decorah 53 points
Waverly-Shell Rock 41
Marion 34
South Tama 29
Independence 23
Maquoketa 9
The Mustangs were back in action when Waverly-Shell Rock came to Independence on Tuesday. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s paper.
