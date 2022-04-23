MARION — The Independence Boys Tennis team traveled to Marion on April 19 for a rescheduled WaMaC Tennis meet. Marion would improve to 3-1 for season, with a convincing 9-0 sweep over Independence.
“The boys did not play aggressive enough tennis tonight, especially in Doubles play,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Marion did a good job of putting the pressure on us, which created a lot of easy shots for them at the net.”
The weather has not cooperated, and the Mustangs have not been playing tennis outside in over a week and according to Coach Schmitz, it showed.
“I thought we played much better in singles,” added Coach Schmitz, “and had opportunities to win some matches.”
The Mustangs will get another shot at Marion next week when the Wolves come to town.
“We will have to play much more aggressive,” said Schmitz.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (11) loses to Seth Blackford (11) 1-10
2.) Zach Jimmerson (10) loses to Donny Long (10) 6-10
3.) Kaleb Penner (11) loses to Mason Zattowski(10) 1-10
4.) Kyle Beatty (9) loses to Jay Dunlavey(10) 7-10
5.) Brandon Yoder (10) loses to Ethan Hangartner(11) 2-10
6.) Michael Kascel (12) loses to Garret Baxa(10) 8-10
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Jimmerson lose to Blackford/Dunlavey 1-10
2.) Beatty/Yoder lose to Zoltowski/Long 4-10
3.) Penner/Kascel lose to Baxa/Hangertner 4-10
The JV boys gained wins in Doubles. The team of Aidan Anderson and Brady Kurt won 6-2 and 6-2. Also winning in JV Doubles were Blake Gates and Jaxon Latwesen 6-1. The other Independence JV Doubles win came from the team of Cayne Schultz and Gavin Mestad with a 6-2 win.
INDEPENDENCE — Thursday, April 21, 2022: Independence defeats Union High School 8-1 improving their record to 3-2 on the season. The Mustangs would win 5 out of the 6 Singles matches, to clinch the victory early.
The Mustangs were playing without Freshman Kyle Beatty, who has been battling leg soreness since the Marion meet on Tuesday.
“We decided to sit Kyle down tonight in hope that the rest will help him be ready for a very busy week coming up,” said Coach Schmitz.
Senior Aidan Anderson stepped in nicely to gather wins at #6 Singles for Independence and teamed with Brandon Yoder to win at #3 Doubles.
“I was happy with the way the boys played tonight, especially in Doubles,” added Coach Schmitz, “It was great to play on a nice sunny 64-degree day with pretty calm winds also. It has been a long stretch of playing in cold and windy conditions, so tonight was a great night to play.”
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (11) loses to Sam Klein (11) 10-11 (4-7)
2.) Zach Jimmerson (10) defeats Christian Ryan (12) 10-8
3.) Kaleb Penner (11) defeats Andrew Kline (10) 10-6
4.) Brandon Yoder (10) defeats Jack Carlson (12) 10-1
5.) Michael Kascel (12) defeats Gabriel Jesse (12) 10-5
6.) Aidan Anderson (12) defeats Alex Vander Kamp (10) 10-3
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Jimmerson defeat Klein/Ryan 10-6
2.) Penner/Kascel defeat Carlson/Vander Kamp 10-5
3.) Yoder/Anderson defeat Kline/Jesse 10-4
The Mustangs are scheduled to play 4 matches next week, beginning with traveling to South Tama on Monday.