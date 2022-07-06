In the first game after the long holiday weekend, the heat and humidity was making a difference for the Go-Hawks against the Independence Mustangs.
With Chance Key starting on the mound for senior night, he started off as hot as the weather with two strikeouts and a grounder to sit the Mustangs down in order.
Korver Hupke followed suit with two strikeouts of his own and a pop-up, making the score 0-0 after one inning.
Hupke got the first hit of the game for either team on a one-out single up the middle. Key answered back with two more strikeouts to leave the runner stranded at first.
Key got the first hit for the Go-Hawks on a one-out single in the bottom of the second.
Ethan Hennings hit a hard ground ball to Hupke and a wild throw to second put runners on first and third with one out.
Nolan Foster drew a four pitch walk to load the bases. Indee got the force out at home to keep the bases loaded with two outs in the inning. W-SR then batted out to leave the bases loaded without scoring a run in the inning.
After the first batter of the inning got out, Luke Johnson hit a single to the pitcher to put a runner on.
Key responded with two more strikeouts to end his night with three innings pitched and eight strikeouts with no runs allowed.
Dylan Stockdale got a single after Ayden Hoffert’s fly-out. Carson Graven followed that up with a single up the middle of his own to put runners on first and third with one out.
Key started the scoring for the game with a deep sac fly to right to put the Go-Hawks up 1-0.
Indee’s Trey Weber, who came into relief at the beginning of the inning, ended the inning with a strikeout to leave a runner at third.
With freshman Nolan Foster coming in for relief, the Mustangs’ Mitchell Johnson started the inning with a long at-bat that ended in a walk.
Foster forced Keegan Schmitt to ground into a fielder’s choice to put one out on the board with a runner on first.
With the humidity making hands sweaty, a routine double play turned into a fielder’s choice for W-SR to put runners on first and third with two outs.
A passed ball tied things up at 1-1. Keegan Palmer hit a slow single between first and second to put Indee up 2-1 with two outs in the inning.
Dalton Hoover followed that up with an RBI single of his own to go up 3-1.
After a long at-bat to start the bottom of the fourth, Hennings hit a deep triple to center to put a runner on third with no outs.
Weber stayed strong on the mound and forced the Go-Hawks into three quick outs to keep Indee up 3-1 after four.
After a Johnson single and a wild throw allowed the Mustang runners to reach second and third with one out.
Another passed ball put another run on the board for Indee to make the score 4-1.
Sam Hamilton was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs in the inning.
A third passed ball allowed another run to score for Indee. Hupke scored off of another passed ball to end the scoring for the inning with the Mustangs up 6-1.
Hamilton came into relief for the Mustangs in the fifth and got out of the inning without allowing a run.
Grant Parker was the third pitcher of the game for the Go-Hawks and made it out of the sixth inning unscathed.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Go-Hawks scored a run to cut the deficit to 6-2 off of Jake Sidles.
Cole Steege came into relief in the final inning and allowed two runs while only pitching one third of an inning. Ethan Chapin came into relief after that and got two quick outs to end the inning with Indee up 8-2.
Lance Myers hit a two RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to mount a comeback but it was not enough as the Mustangs came away with the 8-4 win.
W-SR will start their playoff campaign against South Tama on Friday at home.
Indee will start their playoffs against Nevada on Friday at home.