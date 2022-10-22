Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MANCHESTER – Wednesday, October 19, 2022: The Independence Mustangs cross country teams traveled to Manchester to run in the State Qualifying event.

The season comes to an end for both the girls and boys cross country teams as all Mustangs failed to qualify for the state meet next week.

Trending Food Videos