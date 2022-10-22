MANCHESTER – Wednesday, October 19, 2022: The Independence Mustangs cross country teams traveled to Manchester to run in the State Qualifying event.
The season comes to an end for both the girls and boys cross country teams as all Mustangs failed to qualify for the state meet next week.
Top finisher for the Indee girls goes to Reaghan Ressler. Only a sophomore, Reaghan was the lead runner for the girls team all year. Ressler ran a 21:51.81 – good enough for 48th-place. Reaghan will certainly be called on next year to lead the young Mustangs and look for great things from her.
The Indee boys are very young and the top 4 finishers for the Mustangs at the state qualifier were sophomores. This bodes well for the Mustangs in the next 3 years. Sophomore Tanner Wilson has come along nicely this season and has taken over as the lead runner for the Mustangs, with sophomore Ethan Cahalan closely behind.
48 RESSLER, Reaghan SO 21:51.81
77 RESSLER, Bella SR 24:38.93
80 SCHWARTZ, Sydney SR 27:30.55
63 WILSON, Tanner SO 63 19:03.67
70 CALAHAN, Ethan SO 70 19:38.34
81 DECKER, Talan SO 81 20:31.14
83 WIELAND, Tyler SO 83 20:39.09
86 JUSTASON, Kyle JR 86 21:26.65
87 GATES, Blake JR (87) 21:27.86
88 WIELAND, Matt SR (88) 21:30.09