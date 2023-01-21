INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Another night in the WaMaC conference. Chances are the Independence Mustangs girls are going to run into a very good opponent and chances are they will be ranked. The WaMaC has 7 ranked teams in this weeks IGHSAU rankings. (And Grinnell – coming in next year — is ranked too).
The Class 4A, No. 13-ranked Marion Wolves (7-7) were in town on Tuesday night — and don’t let their record fool you – this is a really good team. After all was said and done the Wolves handed the Mustangs an 81-41 loss.
“Thought we shot the ball a lot better,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “Was more shot ready which we have been working on in practice. We also need to keep the ball moving a slight bit better offensively.”
The Mustangs played hard, and fundamentally they are so much better than they were at the beginning of the year. It’s just one of those years when the always tough WaMaC becomes brutally tough.
Defensively, the Mustangs have been pretty good all year, but hard to defend Marion’s length.
“Defensively I thought we gambled a bit too much and got ourselves out of position and gave them some open shots,” added Coach Conrad, “It wasn’t that we weren’t hustling, we just gave help defense on players that didn’t need help.”
The Mustangs were led by sophomore Addison Lange’s 15 points, going 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Senior Marleigh Louvar with a good game, scoring 7 points and draining two 3-pointers. Sophomore Reaghan Ressler led the team with 5 rebounds.
“These girls will work hard and that’s why I know we will continue to improve,” concluded coach Conrad, “Hopefully we can continue to grow as a team.”
The Mustangs drop to 5-9 on the year and were at #3-ranked Solon (13-1) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the girls will be back home hosting West Delaware (5-10)