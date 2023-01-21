Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee Addison Lange 012123

Addison Lange (so) added 15 points to lead the Mustangs in their game against Marion.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Another night in the WaMaC conference. Chances are the Independence Mustangs girls are going to run into a very good opponent and chances are they will be ranked. The WaMaC has 7 ranked teams in this weeks IGHSAU rankings. (And Grinnell – coming in next year — is ranked too).

The Class 4A, No. 13-ranked Marion Wolves (7-7) were in town on Tuesday night — and don’t let their record fool you – this is a really good team. After all was said and done the Wolves handed the Mustangs an 81-41 loss.

