INDEPENDENCE – Early by some accounts on Saturday, June 2, trailers began moving into the Buchanan County fairgrounds, all so young and experienced 4-H and FFA members could get a chance in the show-ring with their cattle prior to the busy week of the county fair in July.
Through bouts with rain which came down seemingly to disappear in an instant only for the cycle to repeat. Attendees for the event parked their trailers and checked into the event with those that hosted the event, the Independence FFA.
The organizers of the event were two Independence natives. Katie Johnson the chair of the Independence FFA, and Lucy Kremer the Co-Chair of the Independence FFA.
“I just think it is a great thing for people to get out before the county fair and practice a bit in the show ring,” said Kremer. “Obviously county fair is here, and I know it can be nerve-racking to get into the ring especially if it is your first time. So, it is really about getting people out here to get some practice, especially for those who are in stock shows, try and get them some extra points.”
According to both of the women in charge, the day was all about practice.
“The main reason is to get our 4-Hers out so they can get practice in with their cows before the county fair,” said Johnson.
Kremer says she believes that over 30 people attended the Saturday morning practice event.
According to Kremer, those 30 people in attendance, because they attended the Open Show, will have an edge when the county fair comes.
“It will help them, it will help make their calves more calmer and they won’t be on as much of an edge, said Kremer. Plus getting to walk through the ring one more time will just help to take the edge off of everything for later.”
Practice, practice, practice, according to Johnson, is the key to a successful time at the fair.
“Practice makes perfect you have to put in a lot of time before the fair,” said Johnson. “You can’t just show up and expect things to go, you have to put in a lot of time after hours.”