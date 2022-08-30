INDEPENDENCE – On August 22 the Meat Evaluation team placed 1st overall and earned a gold rating at Beckman Catholic. Team members and their individual rating were Lizzy Kremer (4th), Katie Finnegan (1st), Jaxson Frye (3rd), and JT Thomas (2nd). This event was not a qualifier for State Meats Evaluation but was a great practice opportunity.
On August 26, the Independence FFA Chapter Meat Evaluation team placed 5th overall and earned a silver rating at the Iowa State FFA Meat Evaluation Career Development Event held at Iowa State University. Team members included Lizzy Kremer, Katie Finnegan, Jaxson Frye, and JT Thomas. The competition was comprised of 68 individuals representing 17 FFA chapters. The competition involved a problem-activity based on calculating a ground beef formulation, yield grading, and quality grading of beef carcasses, carcass ranking, and retail identification of 25 different retail cuts from beef, pork, and lamb.