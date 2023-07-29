The school year might be over, but Independence FFA members are busier than ever!
FFA members kicked off the summer with our annual Indee FFA Open Beef Show on June 3rd. This show was planned and run by members and was a huge success as always!
On June 8th, members Jackie Finnegan, Alen Hillard, Carson Hanaway, and Roman Johnson attended the State Agronomy competition and earned a silver rating.
Just a day later, on June 9th, Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) was held at Hawkeye Community College. This training was an opportunity for chapter officers to learn about their positions and brainstorm with other chapter officers on chapter improvement.
On June 13th, Kirkwood hosted District Livestock and State Floriculture. The Livestock judging team consisted of Katie Johnson, Dickson Frye, and Lizzy Kremer. As a team, they placed 2nd, and individually Dickson placed 4th, Katie placed 9th, and Lizzy placed 29th. The floriculture team consisted of Katie Finnegan and Carlee Noe. As a team, they placed 38th.
This summer, member J.T. Thomas attended the Washington Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. J.T. got to collaborate with FFA members from different states and tour our capital city.
July 5th marked the start of the 2023 Buchanan county fair. During this week, 11 FFA members exhibited almost every species, and many were a success! Along with exhibiting at the fair, members also helped run the Cattlemen’s stand and the FFA tenderloin supper.
On July 20th, chapter officers embarked on their officer retreat to Yellow River State Park. During this trip, officers got to go hiking, play games, participate in team bonding activities, plan the year’s upcoming events, and brainstorm new ideas.
The next big thing happening in the Independence FFA chapter this summer is our FFA garden. This garden is planted to harvest fresh produce for school lunches, but with the early harvest of the garden, members will be attending the Independence Farmers Market with Fresh produce! All of the proceeds will directly go back to the FFA for new learning opportunities for students and members.
Make sure to check the Indee Ag Ed Facebook page for more information!