OELWEIN – Saturday, January 14, 2023: 25 teams showed up at the Oelwein Invitational this year and over 400 girls checked in to wrestle. The Independence Mustangs had a good tournament, placing 5th overall and wrestling 12 girls.

Senior Dakota Whitman was the lone champion for the Mustangs beating Lizzy Wolf of Benton Community in the finals by Fall in 0:50 seconds. Whitman has 4 first-place finishes, 2 second-place finishes, and is 38-3 this season in varsity competition. Whitman is currently ranked #2 at 135-pounds by IAWrestle.

