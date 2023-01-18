OELWEIN – Saturday, January 14, 2023: 25 teams showed up at the Oelwein Invitational this year and over 400 girls checked in to wrestle. The Independence Mustangs had a good tournament, placing 5th overall and wrestling 12 girls.
Senior Dakota Whitman was the lone champion for the Mustangs beating Lizzy Wolf of Benton Community in the finals by Fall in 0:50 seconds. Whitman has 4 first-place finishes, 2 second-place finishes, and is 38-3 this season in varsity competition. Whitman is currently ranked #2 at 135-pounds by IAWrestle.
Other notable finishes include Sarah Greiner who finished 3rd at 105-pounds. Havanna Griffith was also a 3rd-place finisher at 145-pounds. Izzy Strickert finished 3rd at 170, Claire Carey was 3rd at 120-pounds, and Alina Ajruloski was 3rd at 115.
MUSTANGS RESULTS:
105-Round 2 — Hillary Trainor (Sumner-Fred) over Sarah Greiner (Indee) (Fall 1:25)
Round 3 — Sarah Greiner (Indee) over Alexis Kolbet (Osage) (Fall 1:07)
Round 4 — Sarah Greiner (Indee) over Alex Cherry (CR Washington) (Fall 0:33)
Round 5 — Sarah Greiner (Indee) over Ava Bilden (North Fayette Valley) (Fall 0:26)
3rd Place Match — Sarah Greiner (Indee) over Emma Gillen (Vinton-Shellsburg) (M. For.)
110-Morgan Krall (Indee) over Ryley Hartman (Oelwein) (Fall 3:00)
Round 1 — Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Morgan Krall (Indee) (Fall 2:57)
Round 2 — Emmersen Thomas (West Branch) over Morgan Krall (Indee) (Dec 3-0)
Round 3 — Josseline Hageman (South Winn) over Morgan Krall (Indee) (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Mackenzie McFarland (Highland, River) (M. For.)
125-Round 1 — Lilly Barre (Highland, River) over Jordin Derr (Indee) (Dec 3-0)
Round 3 — Jordin Derr (Indee) over Melanie Bruesewitz (Osage) (Fall 5:47)
Round 4 — Reese Roberts (Linn-Mar) over Jordin Derr (Indee) (Fall 1:29)
Round 5 — Addison Appelhans (Anamosa) over Jordin Derr (Indee) (Fall 1:10)
7th Place Match — Autumn Stonecypher (West Fork, Shef) over Jordin Derr (Indee) (Fall 2:45)
130-Round 1 — Ava Hofer (Linn-Mar) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 3:34)
Round 3 — Josie Bergmeier (Union, LaPorte City) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 1:55)
Round 4 — Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 0:30)
Round 5 — Kennedi Bevans (Indee) over Ella Pitz (Sumner-Fred) (Fall 3:40)
9th Place Match — Jazzmine Olsen (Osage) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Dec 5-4)
135-Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Leslie Graves (NFV) (Fall 0:49)
Round 2 — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Mackenzie Bachman (MFL MarMac) (Dec 7-0)
Round 4 — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Annaliese Arciniega (Osage) (MD 17-4)
Round 5 — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Miley Walz (East Buchanan) (Fall 4:59)
1st Place Match — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Lizzy Wolf (Benton Community) (Fall 0:50)
145-Ali Russler (NH/TV) over Havana Griffith (Indee) (Fall 1:11)
Round 1 — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Hadley Frater (Anamosa) (Fall 2:31)
Round 2 — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Ann Cornell (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 0:37)
Round 3 — Tayla Stiefel (East Buchanan) over Havana Griffith (Indee) (Fall 1:07)
3rd Place Match — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Aubrey Chapman (Osage) (Fall 0:45)
170-Round 1 — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Fernanda Ramirez (West Fork, Shef) (Fall 2:59)
Round 2 — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Macey Brant (Clear Lake) (Fall 1:37)
Round 3 — Izzy Strickert (Indee) received a bye
Round 5 — Leah Grimm (Osage) over Izzy Strickert (Indee) (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Teagyn Hartz (West Branch) (MD 10-1)
125B-Jaylynn Craun (Oelwein) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 4:58)
Round 1 — Ja‘Niya Crawford (Linn-Mar) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 1:28)
Round 2 — Rhi Youmans (Clear Lake) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 1:48)
Round 3 — Isabel Christensen (Sumner-Fred) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 1:08)
7th Place Match — Riley Rouse (Indee) received a bye
110B-Ella Kennett (Indee) over Ava Gauley (West Fork, Shef) (Fall 4:25)
Round 1 — Taylor German (Starmont) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 1:08)
Round 2 — Emma Evens (Osage) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 1:53)
Round 3 — Katilynn Guldner (Benton Community) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 0:40)
7th Place Match — Ella Kennett (Indee) received a bye
140B-Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) over Lily Jeynes (CR Washington) (Fall 1:20)
Round 1 — Addison Timp (South Winn) over Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) (Fall 1:23)
Round 2 — Kaitlyn Markley (Anamosa) over Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) (Fall 3:28)
Round 3 — Kenleigh Trumblee (Independence) received a bye
5th Place Match — Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) over Carlie Sims (Benton) (Fall 0:55)
120B-Claire Carey (Indee) over Anna O‘Rear (West Delaware) (Fall 5:34)
Round 1 — Claire Carey (Indee) over Aurora Schoettmer (Benton) (Fall 1:24)
Round 2 — Claire Carey (Indee) over Briana Clymer (Linn-Mar) (Dec 7-4)
Round 3 — Mae Wedemeier (Sumner-Fred) over Claire Carey (Indee) (Fall 0:35)
3rd Place Match — Claire Carey (Indee) over Monica Wonten (Linn-Mar) (Fall 0:42)
115B-Round 1 — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) over Emmah Hoveland (Oelwein) (Fall 1:03)
Round 2 — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) over Cassidy Boge (Osage) (Fall 2:45)
Round 3 — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) over Kaylee Wertz (NH/TV) (Fall 1:29)
Round 5 — Angelina Roling (Highland, River) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) over Kara Theis (Osage) (Fall 1:52)