INDEPENDENCE – Through the membership of the Federated Garden Clubs of District 2, the Independence Garden Club was able to secure a $356 grant for Operation 11th Hour for the upkeep of the Buchanan County Veteran’s Memorial.
After many years of planning, Operation 11th Hour was formed and official fundraising for the memorial started in November of 2017. Groundbreaking took place November 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I. Dedication of the Memorial was July 4, 2019.
As part of the design process the Independence Garden Club was contacted for help with choosing the right plants for the landscaping. It was decided to use seasonal, low-maintenance plants in red, white, and blue colors. Among the plants on display are now Karl Foerster grass,
blue veronica, red peonies, red day lilies, and white hydrangeas.
The name Operation 11th Hour honors the ending of World War I and Armistice Day. World War I ended on November 11, 1918; on the 11th hour of the 11the day of the 11th month. Armistice Day was later named Veteran’s Day to honor all Military Veterans.
To donate to the continuing upkeep of the memorial go to the project’s website: www.Operation11thHour.org In addition to making a donation for the upkeep, you can still purchase a memorial paver or bench to recognize a Veteran.