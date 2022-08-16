Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Garden Club donation Vet Memorial

At the Buchanan County Veteran’s Memorial at the Court House were (from left): George Lake, Roger Allen, Clayton Ohrt, Cindy Walton, Mary Steuben, Bob Hughes, Ruth Hamilton, and Lynda Fiester.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Through the membership of the Federated Garden Clubs of District 2, the Independence Garden Club was able to secure a $356 grant for Operation 11th Hour for the upkeep of the Buchanan County Veteran’s Memorial.

After many years of planning, Operation 11th Hour was formed and official fundraising for the memorial started in November of 2017. Groundbreaking took place November 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I. Dedication of the Memorial was July 4, 2019.

