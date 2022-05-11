SOLON – Monday, May 9, 2022: The Mustangs girls golf team competed in the WaMaC Super Meet in Solon on Monday and although the team did not fare well, Mustang’s senior Brynn Bonefas was named 1st-Team All-Conference.
Bonefas fired a career low 97 en route to a 10th-place finish on a very difficult day to play golf.
“I was very pleased with our overall play today; we have made a lot of progress,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “I am very excited for Brynn. She has put a lot of hard work in over the past 2 years, and it is nice to see that pay off.”
Individual scores include Annie Johnson 115, Megan Maki 121, Alexa Rosburg 132, and Sydney Schroeder 138.
“Everyone who played today showed excellent effort and we are starting to establish a nice base moving forward,” added Dinger.
TEAM SCORES:
1 West Delaware 373
2 Williamsburg 382
3 Solon 392
4 Beckman 394
5 Marion 415
6 Clear Creek-Amana 417
7 Vinton-Shellsburg 424
8 Center Point-Urbana 425
9 Benton 427
10 South Tama 459
11 Independence 465
12 Maquoketa 513
MARION – Thursday, May 5, 2022: The Mustangs girls golf team was on the road as they trekked down to Marion and Gardner Golf Course.
It was a wet and long course, according to Coach Joel Dinger. “Our scores reflected that,” said Dinger, “Still working to improve all aspects of our games.”
Senior Brynn Bonefas was low gal for the Mustangs, finishing in 3rd-place with a score of 52.
INDEE 235
MARION 214
RESULTS:
3. Brynn Bonefas 52
5. Mackenzie Good 54
6. Annie Johnson 60
8. Megan Maki 69
10. Alexa Rosburg 77
11. Sydney Schroeder 92
The girls made up a meet with Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday. Look for the matchup in Saturday’s paper. First round of postseason regional play will begin on Friday, when the Independence girls will travel to Clear Lake.