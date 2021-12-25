SOLON – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled to Solon on Tuesday night for a inter-division WaMaC Conference meeting.
A school record 9 3-pointers from Solon’s Ava Stebral knotted her 31 points on the night as she paced the Solon Spartans passed the Mustangs 82-26.
Solon made just 13 of 43 shots from beyond the arc; Stebral made 9 of those, so the Mustangs zone defense was solid and impenetrable, but when you play zone, you tend to give up offensive rebounds.
“We tried to slow them down with a 3-2 zone and with the exception of the Stebral girl shooting lights out (which was very impressive to watch, but not as the opposing team), we did what we wanted,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “Make Solon shoot shots they don’t normally make, unfortunately we chased the ball (to the rim) after the shot vs maintaining box outs.”
“We’ve talked and practiced maintaining box outs, but tonight we didn’t do that,” added DeBerg, “The old saying we continue to use is “long shots equal long rebounds.””
At halftime Solon had 18 offensive boards,(unofficial) and Coach DeBerg reiterated the importance of avoiding second-chance points. “If we get 80% of those defensive boards, Solon doesn’t get 2nd chance opportunities,” said DeBerg.
Turnovers once again played a major factor. “The girls are picking the ball up and passing when they are not stopped defensively,” added DeBerg, “If we maintain our dribble until we are physically stopped we create issues for Solon vs allowing Solon to steal passes.”
Coach DeBerg added that the break comes at a very good time. “We need to make some adjustments and get ready for the 2nd half of our season. Realistically we have several winnable games yet to play, both players and coaches are looking forward to getting some W’s and to help build confidence.”
Pts Rbd Ast Stl
Allison Kleve 3 2 1 0
Shanna Kleve 1 1 0 0
Madison Michael 9 2 1 2
Madyson Ristvedt 2 6 0 0
Annie Johnson 2 5 0 0
Bella Ressler 2 2 1 0
Callie Rawlins 2 2 0 0
Maggie Albert 0 4 0 0
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 3 6 2 10 21
Solon 20 27 24 11 82
Independence will be on Christmas break until January 3rd when they travel to Oelwein.