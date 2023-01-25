SOLON – Friday, January 20, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Solon to take on the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Spartans (14-1).
Solon just too much in this game and the Mustangs fall by the score of 59-23.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 12:55 am
”Offensively we struggled at times with their defensive pressure on the ball,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “Got ourselves in some spots where we got trapped and turned it over.”
Senior Annie Johnson led the Mustangs in scoring with 8 points while senior Madyson Ristvedt added 6.
”We need to do a better job scanning the floor for passing options so we get the ball moving a better,” added Coach Conrad, “Super proud of these girls how they keep battling and have a never give up attitude. We need to continue to grow as a team and be positive.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 7 8 0 8 23
Solon 19 23 12 5 59
PTS RBD AST STL
Bella Ressler 0 6 0 0
Marleigh Louvar 0 6 1 0
Addy Lange 1 2 0 1
Mad. Ristvedt 6 3 0 0
Annie Johnson 8 4 0 1
Bella Louvar 0 2 1 0
Reaghan Ressler 4 1 1 2
Olivia Albert 2 0 0 0
Gracee Cornwell 2 0 0 0
Morgan Ristvedt 0 2 1 1
The Mustangs drop to 5-10 on the season and were home on Tuesday night for Senior Night. West Delaware (5-11) was in town for a WaMaC-East showdown. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The girls will be at #14 Mount Vernon (10-6) on Friday night.
