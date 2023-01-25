Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SOLON – Friday, January 20, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Solon to take on the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Spartans (14-1).

Solon just too much in this game and the Mustangs fall by the score of 59-23.

