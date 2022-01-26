INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team held their own against a really good Clear Creek-Amana team (9-5) on Friday night. The final score was 53-35, but the game was better than the final score.
Freshman Callie Rawlins had a career high 15 points, with all of them coming in the second half.
“Our 1/2 court defense was once again very good,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “The hustle, especially from Madison Michael, Addie Lange, Annie Johnson, Shanna Kleve, Bella Ressler, and Maggie Albert in the first half, was outstanding. The girls were diving on the floor for loose balls, and that shows a great desire to succeed.”
Once again, the Mustangs simply couldn’t get shots to fall in the first half and Coach DeBerg gives CCA credit for pressuring the Mustangs shooters.
“We talked to the girls after the game that we need to intensify our practices like we play, and our play will improve,” added DeBerg, “As coaches we can’t coach effort, that is on the girls, and we feel they are starting to understand the message we are putting out.”
PTS RBD AST STL
Allison Kleve (so) 0 1 0 1
Shanna Kleve (sr) 0 0 1 0
Madison Michael (sr) 6 3 4 4
Addie Lange (fr) 8 1 2 4
Annie Johnson (jr) 6 7 0 1
Bella Louvar (fr) 0 0 0 1
Reaghan Ressler (fr) 0 0 0 1
Bella Ressler (jr) 0 2 1 0
Callie Rawlins (fr) 15 4 0 2
Maggie Albert (sr) 0 0 0 0
VAN HORNE – Tuesday, January 24, 2022,
The girls traveled to Class 4A, No. 14-ranked Benton Community (13-3) on Monday night. I big first half for the Bobcats sink the Mustangs, 63-29.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 6 11 5 7 29
Benton 22 25 16 0 63
Senior Madison Michael paced the Mustangs with 8 points. Senior Maggie Albert added 6 points.
The Mustangs fall to 4-12 on the season and were back on the road on Tuesday night, when they traveled to Class 3A, No. 6-ranked CPU (11-3). The girls will be back at home on Friday night when they host Vinton-Shellsburg (11-5).