INDEPENDENCE – The Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (11-1) were in town on Tuesday night and handed the Mustangs girls basketball team a 63-22 loss.
“CPU looked like a well-oiled machine last night,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “We can’t emulate the length, size & quickness that the (Ryley) Goebel girl displayed last night.”
Ryley Goebel, Center Point-Urbana’s 6’1” star forward, who is a UNI basketball commit, scored 18 points in limited minutes.
“We had a rule in place on how to eliminate her length defensively,” added DeBerg, “but we simply didn’t do that.”
CPU came out and pressured full court and the Mustangs struggled early to get the ball over half court.
“Credit CPU, they took us out of our normal man offense,” said DeBerg, “so we went to our secondary one, which at times looked good and at times did not.”
The Mustangs battled all night against a superior team and Coach DeBerg was happy with his defense at times, as the girls took 3 charges in the 1st half.
“At times we did a very good job in our 1/2 court defense,” said DeBerg, “but we also allowed a girl to dribble attack between 3 of us defensively within 8 feet of the basket, that’s a pride thing “move our feet to where our hands are” and she couldn’t get to the basket.”
In the second half the Mustangs started to attack the basket much better, scoring more points in the 3rd quarter than they did in the entire first half.
“The second part of the 3rd quarter and the 4th we started to attack the basket much better off the dribble,” continued DeBerg, “We simply need to jump stop and make a good kick out pass to open shooters and our shooters need to be ready to shoot with hands up and feet set.”
1 2 3 4 T
CP-U 26 9 19 9 63
Indee 4 2 9 7 22
Senior Madison Michael had 6 points to lead the Mustangs. Freshman Addie Lange and junior Annie Johnson each had 5 points and Johnson corralled 10 rebounds. Senior Maggie Albert scored 4 points, while Callie Rawlins added 2 points.
The Mustangs move to 3-9 on the season and were on the road on Friday night, traveling to Benton Community (10-3). Stats were not readily available come press time. The girls will be at Don Bosco (1-9) on Saturday night and will host Mount Vernon (6-6) on Tuesday night. Look for the Benton and Don Bosco games in next Wednesday’s paper.