INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team fell to the West Delaware Hawks (6-12) on Tuesday night by the score of 61-38.
The Mustangs couldn’t get their shots to fall and shot 26% from the field. 23 turnovers were a good part of their demise.
“Too many turnovers in the first half hurt us,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “We need to continue to work on breaking pressure. Offensively in the half court I think we are getting better as we got some good looks at the basket.”
Sophomore Addison Lange led the Mustangs with 12 points and senior Annie Johnson added 8 points and 8 rebounds.
“Defensively we need to continue to grow,” added Coach Conrad, “That starts with talking a little more and doing our assignments better. I am super proud of this team how they just keep competing and try to get better every possession.”
The Mustangs drop to 5-11 on the season and were at Mount Vernon (10-6) on Friday. The girls will travel to Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Decorah (15-2) on Tuesday.