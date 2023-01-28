Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team fell to the West Delaware Hawks (6-12) on Tuesday night by the score of 61-38.

The Mustangs couldn’t get their shots to fall and shot 26% from the field. 23 turnovers were a good part of their demise.

