WILLIAMSBURG – For the girls that do not get varsity experience, an 18-hole Junior Varsity tournament is a great way for girls to get more experience.
The Mustangs sent 6 girls down to Stone Creek Golf Course in Williamsburg for an 18-hole JV tournament.
“This tournament was a great chance for some of our JV players to experience what an 18-hole tournament is like,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger.
This was the first 18-hole round for all the Independence girls and Coach Dinger says that the girls just need to play and learn.
The back nine tees were moved up and Coach Dinger added that the girls enjoyed that and gave them an opportunity to really focus on their short game.
Sophomores Olivia Maurer and Alexa Rosburg were top golfers for the Mustangs, shooting impressive back nine scores.
“I was really pleased with Olivia and Alexa’s second rounds,” said Dinger, “hopefully this will be a springboard for them moving forward.”
Individual scores include Alexa Rosburg 120, Olivia Maurer 122, Katie Finnegan 130, Carlie Kilby 137, Reese Ridenour 149, and Caitlyn Hoglan 153.
“Everyone who played did some really nice things and even if it doesn’t always show up on the scorecard, there has been a lot of growth,” concluded Dinger, “especially in the past week as we’ve been able to play more consistently.”
TEAM SCORES:
Williamsburg Red 389
Solon 393
Benton 416
Williamsburg White 456
Independence 509
