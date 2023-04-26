WILLIAMSBURG – Friday, April 21, 2023: The weather was far from ideal on Friday as the Independence Mustangs girls golf team traveled to Williamsburg for a triangular with the Raiderettes and the Marion Wolves.
The Mustangs finish in 2nd-place after a team score of 245. Williamsburg shoots a 194 and Marion shoots a 272.
Junior Megan Maki was the top finisher for the Mustangs, firing a 57, while senior Annie Johnson and freshman Jersey Coonrad would shoot a 62. Junior Alexa Rosburg carded a 64 and junior Aalysah Meek came in with a 67. Sophomore Emma Gonzalez shoots a 70.
“Friday was about as miserable a night for a golf meet as we’ve ever had with the cold and wind,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “It was definitely a struggle, and everyone didn’t play as well as they would have liked. Jersey (Coonrad) performed well in her first varsity meet.”
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 24, 2023: The Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers were in town on Monday for a dual at Three Elms Golf Course.
The weather cooperated finally, and the girls had a nice day for golf. Center Point-Urbana would beat the Mustangs by the score of 196-225.
“We definitely played better collectively,” said Coach Dinger, “for the first time this season we got four scores in the 50s and shot a season low by 16 strokes.”
Emma Gonzalez, Annie Johnson, and Jersey Coonrad shot season bests and Megan Maki was one stroke off of her best.
Mustangs scores: Emma Gonzalez (54), Annie Johnson (56), Megan Maki (56), Jersey Coonrad (59), Aalysah Meek (60), and Alexa Rosburg (61).
JV scores: Olivia Maurer (68), Katie Finnegan (71), Presley Shaw (72), Kenleigh Trumblee (80), Carlie Kilby (83), and Kaydence Zeien-Despard (85).
The girls will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Gardner Golf Course in Marion for a triangular with the Wolves and South Tama. On Friday they will be back home hosting the Mustang Invitational with 6 teams.